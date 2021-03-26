S.o The loss of trust in the institutions may be great in the Corona crisis: The debacle surrounding the “Easter rest” must above all be used as an opportunity to finally pursue an offensive strategy. While the excitement about the chancellor’s role backwards is only gradually subsiding, the actual scandals are registered more casually. Above all, this includes a vaccination campaign, which in the meantime should actually be called a vaccination prevention campaign.

Not just that too few cans were ordered. Millions of those available are lying around because they cannot be injected due to priority lists and too complicated scheduling. Or because thousands of candidates have fallen through the grid of the offices. Now it can be heard that the family doctors are allowed to participate even later than expected. Again there are bureaucratic hurdles that build up. It would be high time to concentrate all the energy that has been spent in the ministries in recent months on tightening regulations or differentiating them beyond recognition, on removing obstacles.

Hesse’s Prime Minister has announced such a change in awareness. Bouffier speaks of “free testing” based on the example of Tübingen and is pleased that Bad Homburg wants to become a model city; Frankfurt also has corresponding plans. However, it cannot stop with attempts. Wherever the situation allows, the opportunity must be offered to shop, to visit restaurants and cinemas with proof of not being infected. That cannot be organized on the fly. Over Easter, therefore, there must actually be no peace in the authorities, but the prerequisites for more controlled freedom of movement must be created. This also includes thinking about data protection that hinders effective contact tracing.

AHA rules and disinfectant dispensers

Only a few now give in to the illusion that “in summer” the worst is over and that “normal life” will return. Living with the virus will likely mean doing everything yourself to stop it for a long time to come. Let’s be honest: Who thinks as intensely as a year ago about complying with the AHA rules? The containers with the disinfectants empty much more slowly, you move closer together while chatting, there is less ventilation again.

It is precisely these fundamental things that prevent infections. In addition, despite all regulations, everyone is free to strengthen their immune system through a conscious diet, exercise and sport. Laughter should also be very healthy.