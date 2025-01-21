The Plazo Credit credit card, up to 5,000 eurosyes

It not only offers an immediate injection of liquidity, but also a series of additional benefits that make it a unique option for consumers in Spain.

Quick access to up to 5,000 euros of credit

One of the main advantages is its application process, designed to be agile, simple and 100% digital. Without endless procedures or the need to provide physical documentation, users can obtain a loan of up to 5,000 euros in a few steps and from the comfort of their home. This agility is especially useful in January, when unforeseen events or the need to reorganize the budget may arise more frequently. The flexibility of the card allows you to use the credit according to personal needs, whether to cover unexpected expenses, finance essential purchases or simply plan a more peaceful start to the year.

At a time when every euro counts, clarity is key. With Plazo, users don’t have to worry about hidden fees or unexpected expenses. Transparency is one of the pillars of this card, which allows the customer to know at all times what they are paying and which offers them the peace of mind of managing their credit, according to their preferences.

A cashback program that maximizes each purchase

Plazo’s new cashback program is another of its great attractions. Now, customers can enjoy up to 10% cash back on purchases made at more than 200 partner retailers, covering a wide variety of sectors. Rebates and offers in sports brands and clothing stores, restaurants, beauty products, and technology items are a source of savings possibilities and adapt to all tastes and lifestyles.

The ‘cashback’ program not only helps reduce spending, but also transforms everyday purchases into a way to optimize the family budget. With Term, each purchase becomes a savings opportunity that will make the January cost more bearable.

Free online advice in key areas

In addition to the financial benefits, Plazo cares about the comprehensive well-being of its clients. For this reason, it includes an exclusive free online advice service so that clients can make inquiries to doctors, lawyers and veterinarians, obtaining quick and useful answers at no additional cost. This service, designed to facilitate day-to-day life, adds significant value and differentiates Term from other financial solutions on the market.

A card for all stages of the year

The Term card is not only designed to make the month of January a breeze, but it is very useful throughout the year. Its many advantages, from flexible credit to the enhanced cashback program and free legal, medical and veterinary advice, make it a complete tool for managing personal finances in an efficient and practical way.

Legal notice

* Line of credit granted by Plazo Credit, SLU Representative example: for a line of credit of €2,000 reaching the maximum in the first draw; TIN 21.70% and APR 23.99% per year, fixed rate, deferred payment in revolving mode through flexible periodic installments, payable in 48 equal monthly installments of €62.69). Total amount owed €3006.73. Penalty for non-payment of €30. Check terms and conditions before applying.