The defending champion achieved its sixth victory in a row, despite midfielder Rodri being sent off after the break.

Phil Foden scored the first goal for the home side in the seventh minute, and striker Erling Haaland added a goal after a cross pass from Matteo Snones after another 7 minutes, amid City’s complete control over the first 45 minutes.

The second half began with Rodri receiving a direct red card for assaulting Morgan Gibbs-White, before the Spanish player put his hand on the neck of the Forest striker, who fell to the ground.

Forest dominated the game in the second half, but struggled to create dangerous opportunities, and Manchester City maintained the victory until the end, raising its score to 18 points at the top.