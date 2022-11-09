Imagine having to endure, for 21 days in a row, temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius.

This is what the inhabitants of Seville experienced this year, a city that, faced with the impact of climate change, found an urgent response: innovate.

The most recent example of this transformation process is the “Cartuja Qanat” project.

The initiative has just been inaugurated in an area of ​​Seville called Isla de la Cartuja, where public spaces have been air-conditioned with techniques already used by the Persians 3,000 years ago.

Cartuja Qanat’s solutions are already beginning to be replicated in other parts of the city. And the project also shows, according to those responsible, the way to other cities in the world pressured by the overwhelming impact of global warming.

unprecedented heat

“The climate in Seville is always harsh, but it is becoming more complicated with climate change“, Lucas Perea, the main person in charge of the project and head of the department of cooperation and funds of Emasesa, the public water company of Seville, told BBC Mundo.

Cartuja Qanat has seven partners, including Emasesa, the City Council, the University of Seville and an initiative of the European Union called UIA, Urban Innovative Actions or Innovative Urban Actions. The total cost of the project is 5 million euros, of which the UIA contributed 80%.

Searching for adaptations to global warming is increasingly urgent. A November 2 report from the World Meteorological Organization noted that temperatures in Europe have risen over the past 30 years more than twice the global average increase. “On no other continent have temperatures risen so markedly,” the report says.

Perea pointed out that exceptional heat waves are experienced in Seville.

“This year we have had three heat waves in the summer, in June, July and September, with two problems.”

“One is that the heat waves come earlier each time. Another is that the one in July lasted 21 days.”

“All life in Seville has been over 40 degrees in summer, you can even have a day or two of 45 degrees. But 21 days in a row with temperatures above 40 degrees, that’s already an exception“.

Bring back life on the street

The extreme heat has turned the streets of Seville into “hostile territory”José Sánchez Ramos, professor at the Department of Energy Engineering at the University of Seville, told BBC Mundo.

Sánchez Ramos is a member of Termotecnia, the group of researchers from the University of Seville led by the engineer Servando Álvarez who designed the technological solutions for the project.

During heat waves, “it’s impossible to stand outside except just enough to get from one place to another; you wouldn’t consider taking the kids to a play area or sitting in a park.”

“People go out at night. In the warm months during the day it is as if Seville were a desert area, as if an epidemic had come.”

For this reason, Cartuja Qanat’s main objective is “to recover life on the street,” added the engineer.

For Lucas Perea, the project “seeks to create comfortable spaces where people can carry out activities with practically zero energy costs”.

What ancient techniques are used?

The project adapts technologies used thousands of years ago not only by the Persians, but by various Arab countries.

“If we delve deeper, all the solutions that are proposed are solutions that have already been worked on in the past at an ancestral level,” said Sánchez Ramos.

One of these techniques is that of the so-called “qanats”, large underground canals or aqueducts that transport water over hundreds of kilometers to the cities.

Being in contact with the cold ground, the water remains cool, but there is another great advantage.

Along the qanat wells are opened to draw water, and air enters through them.

“The air travels through the qanats and being in an environment that has cold water and cold ground it cools down, so when the air comes out again it is colder“.

In addition to the qanats, another ancient technique used in the project is that of the “wind catchers”which are still in use today.

The city of Yazd, in Iran, is famous for its air collectors -also known as wind towers- and in 2017 it was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The towers have openings that allow air to enter to ventilate buildings. The cooler air goes down to the bottom because it has more density and expels the hotter air through another opening.

In many cases, the warm, dry air that enters the towers is passed through subterranean qanats or other water-bearing surfaces, whereupon it exits through a different opening wetter and cooler.

How were those techniques brought to 2022?

“We at Cartuja Qanat have some qanats, underground channels filled with cold water. You can imagine them as if they were rectangular canals – 30 meters long and buried – in which 140 cubic meters of water are stored“Sanchez Ramos explained.

On the other hand, the air is circulated through ducts that are either submerged in the water of the qanats, or buried below the canals.

The buried conduits cool down because the ground is cold due to the effect of the cold water from the qanat. And the submerged ducts are immersed in the volume of water that cools every night to 17-18 ºC.

“We take the air from Seville at 40 degrees, we make it go through those ducts and the air cools down,” said Sánchez Ramos.

The key then is to cool the water in the qanats. How is this achieved?

“We have photovoltaic panels to produce electricity, and what we do is that at night, we pour the water from the qanat over the photovoltaic plate, like a waterfall, so that the water cools by irradiation with the sky,” said Sánchez. Bouquets.

“That is the reinterpretation we make of the qanats, a more technical, more industrial reinterpretation, which is based on storing water, cooling it at night and using that water during the day to produce a lot of cold air and cold surfaces.”

Perea explained to BBC Mundo that “the water system that Cartuja Qanat has is a closed circuit system.”

The water must be treated “so that there are no problems with any type of microbe, because that air is what people breathe.”

three public spaces

The technology is used to air-condition three main spaces, in which the temperature drops from 10 to 15 ºC.

One of those spaces is the Zoco. The construction of about 800 square meters is half buried and on its roof are the photovoltaic panels used to cool the water of the qanats.

“We put the water from the canal on top of the roof of the Zoco and it works like a cold radiator“Sanchez Ramos explained.

Another space is an amphitheater originally built for Expo 92 in Seville, which took place on the Isla de la Cartuja.

“We blow cold air from the bottom. It is a space intended, for example, to give classes or conferences.”

The third space is the “tempered island”. Lucas Perea explained that it is “a transit area with benches where ceramics and other materials that have been developed are being tested.”

In a pond next to the amphitheater and in a high-rise aqueduct connecting the amphitheater with the souk, the water is also kept cool by “evaporative cooling”.

The term may not be familiar to us, but it is such a common phenomenon that it explains why we sweat when our bodies overheat, or why traditional “jugs” or clay containers keep water cool.

Evaporation -the passage of molecules from liquid to gas- requires energy, so the energy (temperature) of the water that remains liquid decreases.

In the case of the clay container with porous walls, evaporation causes “the water that evaporates to steal heat from the rest of the water that remains inside the vessel,” explained Sánchez Ramos.

participatory decision

The project not only seeks to use technologies in novel ways. There is also a social innovation component.

Four of Cartuja Qanat’s partners, including Emasesa and the University of Seville, committed to maintaining the spaces for five years.

But that group can be expanded “with any company or person who wants to join to give their opinion and participate in the co-management of the space,” Perea explained.

A neighborhood council, for example, can simply request to use the space, or also join the project and participate in future decisions about what is done in it.

The idea, according to the representative of Emasesa, is that the spaces are managed with a participatory decision.

From a bus stop to a schoolyard

The Cartuja Qanat pilot is beginning to be replicated in other sites in Seville.

A new project seeks to air-condition a bus stop by circulating cold water through the roof.

The idea is that “when a person arrives at that bus stop, that stop gives them a cool hug and welcomes them with a cold surface that allows them to spend 20 or 30 minutes in a magnificent way,” said Sánchez Ramos.

Another initiative under construction will cool the courtyard of a public school. “Already more than once in the schools of Seville the ambulance has had to come to take away children who have suffered heat strokes,” added the engineer.

The system uses “a pergola in which air is cooled with water from a cistern that we have in the square and we cool it at night. We also place that water on the roof.”

Lucas Perea pointed out that in the future even groundwater could be used to heat buildings.

“We in Seville are about 10 meters above sea level.”

“There is a lot of water in the subsoil, which means that when a meter is built, the water from the groundwater level tends to seep in. That is why there is a pump system to prevent it from flooding.”

“One of the ideas that we are looking at is to use that groundwater that is currently sent to the sewage system, and that is at 20 degrees and is clean water, to heat entire buildings.”

Nature-based solutions

Sánchez Ramos predicts that adaptation to climate change will make the role of engineers increasingly crucial.

“We take the master’s students to the Cartuja Qanat space to instill in their DNA that there are many solutions in addition to the conventional ones.”

“There are solutions based on nature that have already been invented and that have to be reinterpreted and adapted to the year in which we live in a profitable and efficient way. We believe that the role of the engineer has to be one hundred percent protagonist.”

Sánchez Ramos and his colleagues dedicated three years of experiments to test the cooling systems before they were built and have published numerous scientific articles.

“The university has made a catalog of solutions, of tools, everything necessary so that if an interested party wants to carry out an intervention in a space in their city, in their country, the hard work is done”.

For Lucas Perea, Cartuja Qanat is an example of what Seville can contribute to other cities.

“Athens has already been interested in these cooling systems because they have a very similar climate,” he told BBC Mundo.

“We are a publicly funded company, we are not doing this to patent a system and make money.”

“We do this to improve the services we provide and we believe that Seville in this sense can help the rest of the cities that are suffering the most from the impact of climate change.”

Now you can receive notifications from BBC World. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-63499621, IMPORTING DATE: 2022-11-08 08:40:05

ALEJANDRA MARTINS

BBC NEWS WORLD