In Blagoveshchensk, a school day at a local gymnasium ended with burns to the cornea of ​​the eyes of almost the entire class. Before the start of the lesson, the teacher forgot to turn off the ultraviolet quartz lamp, which, in principle, is allowed to be used only during breaks in the absence of children in the office. As a result, a criminal case was opened, and the headmaster of the gymnasium was summoned to the prosecutor’s office to initiate an administrative case. A similar incident had occurred a few months earlier in Moscow. Under what conditions it is possible to use such equipment and who is responsible for its incorrect operation, Izvestia sorted out.

The case in Blagoveshchensk

Students of the Blagoveshchensk gymnasium received eye injuries during lessons at school. As a result of the prosecutor’s check, it was established that an ultraviolet quartz lamp had been turned on for several hours in the classroom. According to the rules, this process should be carried out during recess and without children. As it turned out, the teacher forgot to turn off the lamp before the lesson began.

On September 2, pupils of the gymnasium turned to the Amur Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital and the DGKB polyclinic, the regional Ministry of Health said. After examination by ophthalmologists, it was found that 27 of 28 children received burns of the cornea of ​​the eyes, they were prescribed outpatient treatment. The schoolchildren were diagnosed with electrophthalmia.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Kirill Braga

Materials of the prosecutor’s office checks were sent to the investigating authorities to resolve the issue of initiating a criminal case on the basis of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers”). As a result, a criminal case was opened, and a presentation was made to the director of the gymnasium, she was summoned to the prosecutor’s office to initiate an administrative offense case under Part 2 of Art. 5.57 Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rights and freedoms of educational institutions provided for by the legislation on education or violation of the established procedure for the implementation of these rights and freedoms”).

The city education department for its part also conducts an official investigation. An order was issued “On strengthening control over the use of bactericidal irradiators, disinfectants, antiseptics”, and additional instructions will be given to the workers. The quartz lamp was removed from the school office, and a new recirculator will be installed there.

The briefing was carried out

The educational organization itself is responsible for the safety while teaching children at school, Svetlana Yakovleva, Minister of Education and Science of the Amur Region, emphasized in a conversation with Izvestia. “The school principal is obliged to instruct each teacher on safety measures, including on the correct use of any technical means, for example, the same recirculators. A corresponding entry is made about this in the journal “ – she said.

According to the head of the regional department, devices, the use of which is necessary during a pandemic, must be purchased by the school, funds are allocated for this. According to SanPiN approved by decree chief sanitary doctor No. 16 of June 30, 2020, air disinfection in educational institutions is mandatory. It is produced in different ways. Improper use of equipment played a key role in the incident, Yakovleva explained.

Photo: Depositphotos

– The lamp is a device with ultraviolet radiation, under which, if you stay for a long time, you can get burned. And so it happened in the Alekseevskaya gymnasium, the children received burns to the cornea of ​​the eyes. It is good that this did not lead to serious consequences, all schoolchildren are in a satisfactory condition, they are treated on an outpatient basis, they were prescribed eye drops, – added Svetlana Yakovleva. – Undoubtedly, the school has apologized, and we join them. At the same time, even before the incident, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Amur Region held a separate meeting, at which school leaders were explained how to use recirculators, disinfectants, sanitizers, and they recommended that teachers organize explanatory work with children. Thus, the information work was carried out, but the human factor influenced: the teacher entered the classroom and forgot to turn off the lamp.

In the Alekseevskaya gymnasium, in turn, they refused to comment on the situation.

According to the Minister of Education of the Amur Region, the situation was taken under the control of the regional government. Governor Vasily Orlov also instructed to inspect all educational institutions in the region.

By strict rules

As Anton Skopin, head of the laboratory for sterilization problems at the Research Institute of Disinfectology, Rospotrebnadzor, emphasized in an interview with Izvestia, the use of quartz lamps is possible only in accordance with the methodological documents and guidelines for the use of ultraviolet radiation, which describes all the restrictions, requirements for the premises and the placement of these irradiators. The use of these devices in the presence of people is strictly prohibited.

In particular, according to this manual, an act of putting them into operation should be drawn up for premises with germicidal installations and a registration and control log should be kept, and personnel who have not undergone the necessary instructions in the prescribed manner should not be allowed to operate such equipment.

It is the open-type lamps that carry such health risks, said Nikolai Dubinin, a sanitary doctor, quality director of the Sanitary Service company, in a conversation with Izvestia. He also recalled that a similar incident had also occurred earlier in Moscow. Then the first-grade teacher used an open-type irradiator to disinfect the air at recess and forgot to turn it off by the beginning of the lesson. As a result, several children sought medical help.

Photo: TASS / PENG NIAN

– When using this type of lamp, you need to remember about safety. If the lamp is not turned off, then eye burn is guaranteed. To do this, it is enough just to be in the field of view of this lamp, it is not necessary that it hang directly in front of the class. The right equipment should be chosen, for example, safe recirculators, where the human factor is excluded and there is no need for any logging by the responsible person, he added.

Firstly P on contact with ultraviolet light the cornea of ​​the eye is damaged, recalls the ophthalmologist Vitaly Klyuganov. “This is accompanied by sharp pains, the eye turns red. An extremely painful and unpleasant situation, but all this is restored with special drops. Of course, in principle, one should not allow direct exposure to ultraviolet radiation on the eyes, ”he concluded.

Responsibility for the school as a whole

The school is responsible for the life and health of children both during their stay within the walls of the educational institution and outside it during some school events. This is a general rule that follows from the norms of our law “On Education”, attorney Natalya Karagodina told Izvestia.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

– The educational organization is obliged to create conditions that ensure the life and health of children. Moreover, we have a general rule when a legal entity is responsible for harm caused by its employees: that is, if the teacher is responsible for harm to the life and health of the child, then the school is responsible (only if this harm was not caused as a result of a criminal offense). In this case, it was most likely a teacher’s negligence, and in this sense, the school is responsible, – said Karagodina. – Recently, in 2019, a norm was also added to the law on education, which explicitly states that an educational organization is responsible in the manner established by the legislation of the Russian Federation for failure to perform or improper performance of functions within its competence, for the life and health of students when mastering an educational programs.

According to the lawyer, the school must answer to the parents, and first of all this is possible through compensation. “Any harm can be expressed in monetary terms. The school may be liable up to the amount that will be required to compensate for the harm caused to health. The pedagogical worker, however, must be disciplined, ”she concluded.