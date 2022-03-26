By Catarina Demony and Pedro Nunes

SAO JORGE, Portugal (Reuters) – With no idea when they will be able to return, a retired couple posed for a photo outside their beloved home before leaving Portugal’s Azores island Sao Jorge that is bracing for disaster. , after a series of small tremors.

Fatima and Antônio Soares, who are in their 70s, decided to leave their home, along with dozens of other locals, this Saturday, a week after thousands of tremors began to shake the volcanic island in the middle of the Atlantic.

Seismologists fear that the more than 12,700 tremors, which had a magnitude of up to 3.3, could trigger a volcanic eruption or a powerful earthquake.

“I asked the taxi driver to please take a picture of us because I don’t know if my house will be the same when I get back,” said Fátima, as the couple waited at São Jorge airport for a flight to Terceira island, Nearby.

“The tears started to fall right away,” he said.

The couple, who were on the island when a massive earthquake hit in 1964, will stay in a small hotel for now, but hope to return to the island, home to about 8,400 people, as soon as possible.

“Leaving our home at this age is hard,” Antônio said.

Dozens of other residents of São Jorge also left early on Saturday. The latest government figures showed that around 1,250 people left the island on March 23 and 24 alone.

The region’s earthquake-volcanic surveillance center, Civisa, raised the volcanic alert to level four on Wednesday, meaning there is a “real possibility” that the volcano could erupt for the first time since 1808.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony, Guillermo Martinez and Pedro Nunes in São Jorge)

