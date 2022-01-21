In blood, tears and apologies, British singer Adele announced the postponement of a series of concerts in Las Vegas that were scheduled to begin today, Friday, due to the infection of half of the staff with Covid-19 disease.

Adele was due to begin a three-month stay at the Caesars Palace Hotel in what would have been her first stage performance since 2017.

“We tried absolutely everything to be able to do it in a timely manner,” Adele said in a video post on Instagram. “Half of my staff, half of my team are sick with Covid and still. Impossible to do the show.”

Adele repeated the word “sorry” eight times in her 92-second message, especially to those who traveled to Las Vegas for the shows.

She said that the delay prevented her from presenting the show in a perfect manner that matches her criteria and she pledged to set a new date for it.

Adele was to perform live on stage after the release of her latest album “30”, which was released in November in 30 countries.