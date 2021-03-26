You still have to clarify an open question: Will Baerbock or Habeck be candidates for chancellor: in the Greens? The party leaders with details on this issue.

Berlin – The time between Easter and Pentecost will be particularly exciting when it comes to “political personnel in Germany”. Because then two important decisions should be made: Who will be the Union’s candidate for chancellor – Armin Laschet or Markus Söder? And who will be the Chancellor candidate or candidate for the Greens – Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck? Both parties are still open, both parties have the best chance of moving into the Chancellery after Angela Merkel.

Of the mirror spoke to the Green Party leaders about the candidacy for chancellor shortly before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. After the start of the super election year, the Greens’ radiance even increased a little, but the party was already in front. Due to their rise in recent years, the Greens will soon have a special feature: Instead of just choosing top candidates, they want to assert themselves alongside the Union and the SPD in 2021 and also nominate a candidate for Chancellor.

Greens in the federal election: Baerbock or Habeck – who dares to go to the Chancellery?

But who will it end up? Journalist: Inside have been racking their brains over the duo for a long time. Some see Habeck ahead in comments, others clearly Baerbock. So far, there has been a lot of harmony between the two themselves. No major scandals, proper agreements, equal roles at appearances, such as the presentation of the election program for the federal election. It remains to be seen how this agreement will continue after the decision of the Chancellor candidate.

Because it shouldn’t be that easy for both of them. Even if they are in mirror– Saying the conversation yourself: “I don’t think any of us finds it difficult to say: You are the right person,” says Baerbock. “But of course it is a little prick in the heart in the end.” She adds: “If you have ambition, you want to show, of course: I can do it.” So that is clear: “Of course we both have this ambition.”

Annalena Baerbock has to hear from time to time that it would be difficult for her without government experience. At the end of 2020 she countered this with self-confidence: “Yes, I also trust myself to be the Chancellor.” Others give her the “women’s bonus” because her nomination would stand out next to Olaf Scholz and Laschet or Söder based on gender. Should they therefore compete on principle? Habeck is often asked this question. He told Spiegel: “I think that’s a relevant question, a right question. And I find it completely legitimate that it is a criterion, a strong criterion. ”Baerbock hooks and makes it clear: The woman does not have to compete because of this. Reason: “Because we broke a number of rules on the way here,” she says.

Habeck and Baerbock: Similar popularity ratings – The Greens are on the Union’s heels in polls

A current survey by the ZDF “Politbarometer” shows no major differences in the popularity ratings between the two. The research group Wahlen found that Habeck lands at an average of +0.8 on a survey scale from +5 to -5, Baerbock at +0.7. For comparison: the value of the incumbent Chancellor is +1.7. Söder got +1.2, Scholz +0.8 and Laschet +0.1.

The current percentages of the so-called Sunday question are clearer: If there were really general elections next Sunday, the Union would end up in the projection at 28 percent and thus lose seven percentage points. The Greens are the second strongest force and can gain four percentage points, which brings them to 23 percent. The SPD comes to 15 percent (minus one percentage point). While the Union’s line is falling over several polls, that of the Greens is rising.

Habeck as party leader of the Greens: He would play a “coalition” concert with the SPD

With the successes in the state elections in mid-March, the Greens catapulted themselves into an even better position. They are present at exploratory talks in both federal states. Based on the Rhineland-Palatinate model, the SPD already spoke of a possible traffic light coalition in the federal government. According to surveys, however, it is likely that such an alliance will be under the leadership of the Greens.

“We will be the party that largely determines which alliance is formed,” said Habeck in any case in the “capital” podcast of the news portal ThePioneer. When asked what his dearest alliance would be, Habeck replied: “If it were a request concert, with the Social Democrats.” For such a two-coalition, however, more votes are needed. Habeck, on the other hand, criticized one of the potential third alliance partners, the Left Party, as “certainly not capable of governing foreign policy” at the moment. (cibo / dpa)