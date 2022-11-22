The activity in Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup ended. Despite the fact that very predictable things were expected on paper, this group moved the entire world with the first result.
At the beginning of the activity, Saudi Arabia surprised locals and strangers by defeating Argentina with a score of 2-1. The albiceleste came into the tournament as one of the great favorites to win everything, but those who are almost local managed to give them a bath of humility and position themselves as leaders.
Meanwhile, in the second game he had a great display from the Mexico team. Poland had opportunities, especially the penalty that Ochoa stopped Lewandowski, but during the process, the Mexican team was superior. He only needed to score the goal to put the icing on the cake, but in the end they ended in a goalless draw and splitting one point per side.
1. Saudi Arabia: 3 points
2. Poland: 1 point
3. Mexico: 1 point
4. Argentina: 0 points
The following commitments can define the future of the selections. First, Mexico and Argentina face each other in a Latin American duel and second, Arabia could secure their qualification against the Poles who did not show much football.
