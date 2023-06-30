from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/30/2023 – 12:22

Share



A Nestlé has just launched a collection of NFTs (Non-Fungible Token, in Portuguese) that rescues the nostalgic cards of the chocolate brand Surpresa to support SOS Mata Atlântica. There will be 10 original arts and 40 more replicas, with background variations and related colors.

Summary:

Nestlé bets on NFTs for campaign for SOS Mata Atlântica;

Five Brazilian plastic artists created 10 main arts that will have replicas of images of endangered animals converted into NFTs;

All funds raised will be used for the organization’s environmental actions.

+ Classic sweets: Nestlé launches limited edition collectible tins

The 10 tokens with the main arts cost BRL 500 – their replicas range from BRL 25 to BRL 250. All will be available for purchase from June 20th at site. All proceeds from the sale of cards will be used to preserve the biome.

The source of inspiration was the collectible cards of the Mata Atlântica special edition, produced by the Surpresa brand in 1987, which displayed the rich fauna of the biome. In this scenario, the innovation team at Nestlé conceived a plan to further leverage its Web3 and digital token initiatives.

The initiative has the participation of five Brazilian plastic artists: Helena Cintra, Larissa Constantino, Rômolo D’Hipólito, Carla Barth and Vilson Vicente. Each has a proprietary language and a connection to environmental causes, bringing personality and meaning to the unique images created.

“A Nestlé begins to navigate the universe of Web3 and tokenization, anticipating new possibilities and opportunities. Proof of this is the launch of this project, which unites art and technology at the service of the company’s commitment to sustainability”, explains Denis Chamas, Senior Manager of Innovation and New Business Models at Nestlé Brazil.

The Surpresa brand was a great success in the 1980s and 1990s. The brand’s great attraction was its unique proposal to take the animal theme with animals embossed on the bars and with collectible cards that came with the chocolate, which brought images of different animal species divided by ecosystem – on the back there was information about scientific name, habitat, eating habits, reproduction and particularities.























