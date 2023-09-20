Less than 1% of taxpayers will have to pay the tax; opposition says the measure is “irresponsible” and “electoral”

The Income Tax reform proposed by the Minister of Economy and candidate for President of Argentina, Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria), was approved on Tuesday (September 19, 2023) by the Argentine Congress. The text received 135 votes in favor and 103 against. He had the support of Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) – Massa’s rival in the election, from the left and minority blocs.

The project sent by Massa aims to tax only income above 1.7 million pesos (around R$23,971, at the current rate). With the change, 90,000 taxpayers across the country will have to pay the tax, which is equivalent to less than 1% of the total number of workers, retirees and pensioners.

According to the government, the measure will have a fiscal cost of around US$1 billion per year, which must be offset with other taxes and with eventual growth in income and consumption.

The president of the Budget committee and rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Carlos Heller, rejected that it was an electoral measure, as pointed out by the opposition. For Heller, the change will mitigate the effects of the devaluation of the peso against the dollar.

In her speech, Milei said she agreed with “any initiative that consists of lowering taxes”. He defined the State as “a violent criminal organization, which lives off a coercive source of income called taxes, and therefore taxes are theft”.

Already a former Minister of Security and also a candidate for Casa Rosada, Patricia Bullrich (Juntos por el Cambio), was against the project, which she classified as “voter” It is “irresponsible”. He said that the measure will further increase the Argentine economy’s deficit, as the drop in revenue cannot be compensated by reducing spending and will end up being financed with more emissions, contributing to hyperinflation.

