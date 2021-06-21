









There are times when you miss your job more than others. The freedom to do your shopping whenever you want. Pick up the kids from school yourself and because it’s so damn hot, get an ice cream at the bakery on the corner. Grab fifteen minutes for coffee with your wife, because she is also available. Oh, plenty of pluses of course. For almost a year and a half. And receive a salary every month. You never heard me complain. As a mandatory home-working office slave, I had it not bad at all.

It’s coming to an end and that may be disruptive for a while, but it’s good. I’m hoping for a soft landing, just a few more weeks to wean off my privileges. But for one matter, I actually want to go back to the office tomorrow. Because with such a European Football Championship, I really miss my colleagues a lot. Especially a European Championship in which ‘we’ still participate.

I’m not a pub viewer and in squares you will never find me among cheering crowds. So that that’s not allowed yet, you don’t have me with it. I look at home, the little ones are now enjoying it too. Although their interests are sometimes a little different than the beauty of the game and the goals. Nice shirts. Crazy falls. Repeats: ‘Another goal, and another. Oh no!’ There is experience and that counts.

But for a solid football discussion of course you have to be at the office the next morning. Ah, those first discussions over coffee. And then again in the middle and at the end of the first meeting. And then, dear friends, the sports reporters come in. They hear all our gibberish with hautainly raised eyebrows, because of course they really understand it. So much sense that if you don’t ask, they won’t even tell you what they think. But of course we do. We get a short lecture, which shows that we have seen everything wrong. After which, in absolute admiration, we make silence matter. Whereupon they start typing and recording their fantastic analyzes and reflections in the sports corner. But after a few minutes, fortunately, we resumed. And as if all that knowledge has not been poured out on us, we simple mortals analyze again that it is a pleasure. Delicious. I long for it.

