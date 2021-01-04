If 2020 is over for the Atleti with a winning goal of Luis Suárez (to Getafe), this year has started with the same recipe. In Vitoria, the Uruguayan did not shrink either with the cold or with the unexpected 1-1 and appeared “where the nines have to be”, as Simeone says, to push João Félix’s measured pass in the 90th minute. He has been in the league for nine goals (and without penalties), rubbing shoulders with anyone in the fight for the top scorer. Suárez arrived for this and is one of the leader’s strongest arguments.

The Uruguayan has achieved nine goals in their first 12 games, Well, three have been lost between breaks and coronavirus. A rhythm that puts you at the height of another predator like Falcao, which was released (2011-12) with the same average, although Suárez improves it because he has played fewer minutes: 843, for the Colombian’s 1,042. ForlanIn his second year (the Golden Boot, 08-09), he scored the ninth goal in the ninth game. Returning to Suarez, with Barça he only reached that figure earlier in 18-19 (11th game, 990 minutes) and 15-16 (10th, 900 ‘), but although he has needed more encounters, he has achieved it in less playing time.

Maximum efficiency in the area

Thus, the current 9 goes to a goal every 93.6 minutes League. Morata, for example, scored his ninth goal on matchday 29. And another impressive fact: he only needed 13 shots on goal for those nine goals. Not surprising, because Suárez is synonymous with a goal, but Atlético really appreciates his presence. Nobody hides that his voracity is what often transforms draws into triumphs.

And it is not surprising that, in the area, the gunman is a man of resources: four goals with the left, three with the right and two with a header. His teammates are already getting to know him and they serve him the passes where there where he does the most damage. This is what happened in Mendizorroza, where João put the ball at the far post, as Carrasco did against Elche. And it’s even a set piece trick.

Suárez’s debit, however, is not empty either. The charrúa’s benefits drop a lot when he leaves the area and in the games in which Atleti has struggled to dominate (Real Madrid, Salzburg …) both the forward and the rest of the team have suffered. But the first months of the League have shown that Simeone’s men are going to command a lot and are going to be able to supply your gunner with balls.

In the market to find another ‘9’

And while the Suárez, Llorente, Carrasco, João and Correa they shoot from the team attack, the sports direction goes around the market. Simeone was not particularly forceful on Saturday, when asked about the arrival of a replacement for Diego Costa: “We are assessing whether we bring someone or not. The sports management is working on it, whether a forward can come or not. necessary”. Suárez, who will turn 34 on the 24th, probably cannot bear to play all the full games, and even more so with this dynamic of two appointments a week. But In the club there are those who think that, if what can come is not going to be up to par, it is better to continue with what is known. In this sense, the looks point to belt, as the closest thing to a nine, to the versatile Llorente, to João Felix, that already played in tip with Portugal … But the ram, There’s no doubt, is Luis Suárez.