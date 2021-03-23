Parents of students reported that they refrained from registering their children in kindergarten because they did not know the nature of the educational system in the next school year, whether in schools or virtually, explaining that children in kindergarten do not understand the study through visual devices, in addition to the high school fees, despite Distance education application.

For their part, school officials said that the enrollment rate in kindergartens for the new year is low, attributing this to parents ’fear that children will not be able to learn from a distance, if this system was applied next year, and that the salaries of some families would be affected by the repercussions of Corona.

Ahmed Youssef (the father of two children) said: “I have a child in the second grade, whose tuition amounts to 20 thousand dirhams, in addition to school bus fees and daily expenses, and in light of the repercussions of the Corona pandemic on the labor market, our salaries have been affected, so I can no longer She bore this cost, so I decided to transfer my son from his school to another whose fees are lower.

He added that the enrollment of a second son in the school doubles the amounts required in the school year, and the salary does not meet these expenses. He said: “I decided not to register him with (KG2), and to wait for his enrollment in the first grade in the 2022/2023 school year.”

He continued, “We do not know the shape of education next year, whether it will be in attendance or remote, and I think that my son will not understand anything, if distance education is for kindergartens.” Adding, “Schools have not reduced their fees, despite providing distance education, so how can I enroll my son for virtual education in kindergarten, and pay them fees that exceed 10 thousand dirhams.”

Najiba Salah (the mother of a child) stated that distance education loses the advantage of the kindergarten stage, which mainly depends on the education of children through activities and games, explaining that not registering her daughter in this stage will not significantly affect her level and educational attainment later, so she abandoned the idea of ​​her enrollment in school For the next academic year.

Samira Khater (the mother of a child) said that she refused to register her son in KG1, at the end of the school year, but she was surprised by a decision by the Ministry of Education to raise the registration age for students in kindergarten, noting that she rushed to register her son in a private school in Sharjah, so that he would not lose an academic year .

She explained that she had found the opportunity to register her son with KG1, in extending the registration period for the current academic year, until the present time, noting that she works in a private entity, with a salary of 10,000 dirhams, and the employer reduced salaries by 30%, which affected the family budget.

For her part, the deputy director of a private school in Sharjah, Faten Saeed, stated that the enrollment of students in the kindergarten stage is witnessing a retreat from before the Corona pandemic, pointing out that the decline in the enrollment rate for the kindergarten stage came because the income of families was affected by the repercussions of the pandemic, What prompted her not to register her children at this stage, especially since it is not mandatory for the student until he is accepted into the first grade afterwards.

She indicated that the Sharjah Special Education Authority approved a “preparatory year” before the kindergarten stage, this year, and called on schools wishing to apply for a license this year in them, explaining that this year children are accepted from the age of three years, and several specifications must be met for approval. On the school’s request to apply the foundation year. She added that the student’s guardian views his son’s enrollment in kindergarten as an opportunity for social interaction among students and developing their skills, especially at this young age, but the repercussions of the Corona pandemic have made students lose this opportunity, with parents ’reluctance to register them at that stage due to their financial conditions. .

The age of acceptance

The Ministry of Education stated that the age of admission to the kindergarten stage is calculated for the student who completed the approved age for registration on August 31 in the academic year 2021/2022, and the student who completed six years of age on August 31 of the year is admitted into the first grade of the basic education stage. The same, pointing out that the age of the student enrolled in the first kindergarten is four years, the second kindergarten is five years, and the first grade must be from six to eight years.





