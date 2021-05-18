Students’ families have confirmed that they have suspended the registration of their children in the schools they are enrolled in until the next school year, pending to ensure the continuation of the hybrid education system and remote education or not, to make a decision to continue in the school or search for an alternative school, while officials in private schools reported that a large number of The students ’families have not paid the seat reservation fees for the next academic year yet, while the percentage of student transfer requests has increased to its normal rate.

In detail, “Emirates Today” monitored the postponement of the families of students paying the fees for reserving a seat to confirm their children’s enrollment in their schools, until the next school year, pending to see if the study will return to its normal shape before the start of the “Covid-19” pandemic, or will continue to apply Hybrid education system and distance education during the academic year 2021-2022.

Relatives of students: Ahmed Saleh, Muhammad Sadiq, Radwa Musa and Wafa Ali, attributed their decision to their unwillingness to continue their families in schools with high fees, in the event that the application of distance education continues during the next academic year, given the convergence of the level of all schools in the application of education through Electronic platforms, pointing out that their children’s schools refused to make discounts on tuition fees despite the low operating fees this year, which prompted them to take this decision.

The mother of a fourth-grade student at a private school, Manar Sayed, said that she pays tuition fees of 42,000 dirhams annually, and during this year she noticed that the materials that are broadcast to students through the platform are the same as that broadcasted by an educational platform for another school, in which the children of her colleagues are registered, and their fees Not exceeding 15 thousand dirhams, indicating that she decided to transfer her child to this school in the event that the distance education system is extended for the next academic year.

While the father of a child in kindergarten mentioned that the model of distance education for young children is not feasible, so he decided not to pay the fees for booking a school seat for the next year until things become clear, pointing to his search for a school that applies daily classroom education, given that his child does not benefit from the system Hybrid education, as he goes to his current school only two days a week, while he does not benefit from distance education classes due to his young age.

The mother of two children, Rasha Ahmed, confirmed that the level of her two children’s school in traditional education is very good, while she noticed a significant decline in the level of teachers ’performance during the distance education period, and their inability to communicate information to students during the explanation through the online platform, pointing to the teachers’ reliance on available videos. Through the Internet and the “Madrasati” platform, without any special effort on their part.

On the other hand, teachers and administrators in private schools: Nour Khaled, Sarah Abdullah, Iman Shahdi, Muhammad Hussein, Muhammad Shusha, and Mona Atef emphasized that some students’ families did not accept the distance education system, given the nature of their work, and the inability to be with their young children in As a result, children are not obligated to follow the lessons and their educational level deteriorates.

They indicated that the percentage of transfer requests from schools this year is greater than previous years, which ranged between 1 and 2% of the number of registered students, and was matched at the same time by receiving requests from other parents who wish to register their children, referring to the consequences of the pandemic, and the consequences of the pandemic. It has to re-arrange the budgets of families whose income has been affected, and the desire of some to search for schools with low fees, or move from private education to the government, or change the place of residence and search for a school in its vicinity.

It is worth noting that the educational authorities in the country confirmed that the decision regarding the form of the educational system, which will be implemented during the coming period, will be taken based on the health situation and precautionary measures.

Transportation requests increase

Administrators in private schools: Ahmed Allam, Manal Badawi, and Israa Walid confirmed that high and very high school fees have registered more transfer requests than usual in recent years, while schools with medium and low fees are witnessing a demand for students’ families to transfer their children in them.

They added that failure to pay the fees for reserving a seat to register a student in the next academic year will not affect his registration for the next year, as long as the guardian does not submit a transfer request from the school, noting that the seat reservation fee ranges between 500 and 1000 dirhams, and is deducted from the first installment of the tuition fee The aim is to limit the vacant seats to accommodate new students from relocation requests that schools receive.





