Relatives of students in Sharjah confirmed that teachers ask for long homework, the content of which is difficult, exceeds their scientific abilities, and represents great suffering for their children at various school levels, pointing out that some duties, such as mathematics, science, physics and chemistry, require great thinking and dismantling, and some from outside Curricula, which represents a great challenge for mothers and fathers, after they have become teachers in the distance education system, pointing out that children are running away from solving their homework due to its length and difficulty, and demanding to reduce the academic burden on their children.

While the Sharjah Special Education Authority confirmed that it has provided a number of communication channels to receive complaints about the curriculum, as well as an integrated work team that deals with any problem that occurs with students while they receive distance education.

In detail, mothers expressed to “Emirates Today” their dissatisfaction with the length of school duties, stressing that their children find it difficult to grasp academic subjects, such as science and mathematics, as they need training and decoding, which makes them take a long time to help their children with their homework.

Amal Muhammad and (N.A.) said that the academic duties requested by the teacher during distance education exceed the level of students’ abilities, and the information is extensive in an incomprehensible way, which results in weakness in developing skills, and the inability to adapt to the curriculum, especially since The pandemic imposed on many people receiving distance education, calling for finding an effective way to enhance teacher interaction with children from a distance. Others, including Sherine Mahdawi, Umm Muhammad, and Nadia Saad, mothers of students studying in different educational stages, and they chose the hybrid education system, saw that school duties differed from what they were before, after they became remote and became difficult for students, demanding that they be reduced or committed. With what was mentioned in the school curricula, stressing that the difficulty of the assignments may lead to adverse consequences for the student and his family, especially since parents are now playing the role of teacher in the distance education system.

They emphasized that students suffer from difficult duties, especially that the curricula contain difficult concepts and terminology, which need adequate explanation, but some teachers do not appreciate this, and give them duties outside the curriculum, which forces them to direct their children to go back to the Internet in search of answers, or resort to a teacher Especially for teaching children remotely.

While the Sharjah Special Education Authority stated that it has designated a hotline to respond to parents and students’ inquiries, and to receive complaints and observations about the educational process, indicating that it directs private schools not to deviate from educational courses, and to adhere to what is stated in the curricula approved in each school, whether they follow the system Ministerial, American or British, in order to preserve the educational entity at all levels.

She pointed out that schools must maintain the quality of education and training in accordance with the standards and controls approved by the authority, noting that the school may not apply more than one academic curriculum, and it must adhere to the curricula approved by the authority or the ministry, and not deviate from its educational context, to achieve the desired goal of Educational process.

Achieving educational goals

The Sharjah Special Education Authority confirmed that the educational paths proposed by private educational institutions for the educational process consist of a set of planned activities and practices aimed at helping students achieve educational goals, and obtaining the best results based on their abilities and potentials at each educational level or class. On the list of subjects that must be taught, and what the student should learn at each level of the educational system.

She pointed out that it has a department for curricula and examinations, which is concerned with administering national and international examinations, in addition to following up requests for accreditation of textbooks used in private schools, as the department supervises the conduct of semester examinations in schools that apply all curricula, and approves requests for transferring studies between curricula.

