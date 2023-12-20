On the first day of major protests by the left against the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, there was rioting, clashes with the police and arrests this Wednesday (20) in the capital, Buenos Aires, but in general the anti-picketing protocol of the Minister of Security , Patricia Bullrich, it worked and the disruptions were less than expected.

According to information from the Clarín newspaper, Buenos Aires police arrested at least two protesters on Diagonal Norte and Diagonal Sul avenues, accused of attacking police officers and resisting authority.

The protesters temporarily blocked these roads and then concentrated on Plaza de Mayo, but, according to the Argentine newspaper, they did not occupy the entire square.

Due to the strong police presence on the streets of Buenos Aires, the protesters shortened the protest route and stopped passing by the Argentine Congress, as they had initially planned.

Milei's team announced on social media that he, Bullrich and Karina Milei, the president's sister and general secretary of the Presidency, followed the day of protests from the headquarters of the Argentine Federal Police.

Last week, Bulllrich had released a security protocol to avoid disruption to the population during protests against the Milei government.

She reported that the four federal security forces (Gendarmaria, Prefeitura Naval, Federal Police and Airport Security Police) and the Federal Penitentiary Service, with support from local forces, would be mobilized to dismantle pickets and blockades.

Bullrich also announced punishments against anyone who took children to these blockades and that the organizations responsible for the protests would have charged the costs of demobilization operations, among other measures.

On Monday (18), the Minister of Human Capital of Argentina, Sandra Pettovello, announced that anyone who interrupted the circulation of public roads during the protests would lose the right to social plans from the Argentine government.