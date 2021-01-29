With erasures and hours of a key approval, the European Commission has published this Friday the contract it closed with AstraZeneca in August last year for the purchase of up to 400 million of its coronavirus vaccine after having received the approval of the pharmaceutical company.

Europe released the document that includes “binding orders” to demonstrate that the laboratory is not meeting its obligations.

Brussels has released the document in a week fraught with tension between the two parties after AstraZeneca announced that it will not be able to deliver the doses promised to member states for the first quarter due to problems at a production plant.

The community executive had formally asked the company for its green light to publish the agreement. “We welcome the company’s commitment to greater transparency,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said at a press conference.

The vaccine manufacturing plant in Brussels. Photo: AP

The published document, however, contains censored parts because it is confidential information, such as “invoice details”, as well as other information for “security reasons”.

It is planned that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) publish this Friday your recommendation on the AstraZeneca vaccine and the University of Oxford, which would open the door to marketing authorization for it. The EU reserved access to 300 million doses and the option to access another 100 million more.

