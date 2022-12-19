The stoppage of pilots and flight attendants this Monday morning (Dec.19, 2022) resulted in delays and flight cancellations at the main airports in the country. Until 12:00 noon, 50 flight delays and 7 cancellations had been recorded at Congonhas Airport, and 14 delays and 11 cancellations at Santos Dumont Airport.

Infraero informed the Power360 which is monitoring movement at its terminals and, if necessary, will adopt the contingency measures provided for in Airport Security Planwhich describes the procedures applied by the aerodrome operator to comply with the requirements of the regulation.

RIOgaleão, Tom Jobim International Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, recorded only 3 delayed flights this Monday morning. All from Gol. The airline said that between 6 am and 8 am, all scheduled flights were operated and only a few were delayed.

GRU Airport, the concessionaire that manages São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, reported that there were no cancellations due to the stoppage of aeronauts. The company advises passengers to look for airlines to find out the status of flights.

In a note released at 12:00 am, Infraframerica, concessionaire of Brasília Airport, stated that the delays recorded throughout the morning are being regularized. “At the moment there is only one flight delayed by more than 15 minutes”, said.

stoppage

Aeronauts made a stoppage, from 6 am to 8 am, to claim a readjustment above inflation and better working conditions. The strike affects the airports of Congonhas (SP), Guarulhos (SP), Galeão (RJ), Santos Dumont (RJ), Viracopos (Campinas-SP), Porto Alegre (RS), Brasília (DF), Confins (MG) and Fortress (CE).

The SNA (National Union of Aeronauts) stated that the strike will last indefinitely. The agreement is still under negotiation between the union and the airlines. The stoppage does not affect flights with organs for transplantation, vaccines and patients in medical care.