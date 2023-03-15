Professionals complain about Macron’s pension reform, which increases the minimum retirement age by 2 years

Mountains of garbage accumulate in the streets of Paris, France, since the stoppage of urban cleaning professionals, which has lasted about 10 days. This and other categories put pressure on President Emannuel Macron not to proceed with the pension reform.

The French government wants to raise the minimum retirement age for street cleaners and garbage truck drivers by two years. I would go from 57 to 59 years. O category union it’s against. He argues that the life expectancy of the group is 12 to 17 years less than the average of the French population.

In addition to Paris, other cities, such as Nantes and Antibes, joined the shutdowns, which affect several essential services. Among the sectors with reduced activity are transport and even energy distribution.

For most categories, the main changes proposed in the reform are an increase in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by 2030 and a 3-year increase in the minimum contribution period. Here’s the full of the proposal, in French (966 KB).

The project was presented on January 10, 2023 by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and approved by the Council of Ministers on January 23. On Saturday (March 11), the French Senate also approved the text.

To become law, the project still needs to be reviewed by a committee with members of the Upper House and the French National Assembly (equivalent to the Chamber of Deputies) and undergo a 2nd round of voting. The government’s goal is for the new model to take effect in September 2023.

According to Macron, the objective of the reform is “reinforce prepaid pension schemes, which would otherwise be at risk” since France would continue to “finance them with credit”.

In addition to the strikes, the reform has provoked a series of protests with clashes with the police across the country.