A confrontation between Haitian migrants and alleged members of an indigenous community shook the streets of the Juárez neighborhood, located in the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office of Mexico City.

This altercation left a Haitian citizen injured after a series of violent exchanges near London and Rome streets.

Preliminary reports suggest that the conflict was triggered when a group of people from Oaxaca, who were camping a short distance from Plaza Giordano Bruno, tried to evict Haitian migrants who have found refuge in the area.

Armed with stones and pipes, alleged members of this indigenous community began the confrontation, physically attacking the migrants and triggering a violent reaction on the part of the latter.

“The events took place while police officers were carrying out routine patrols in the Juárez neighborhood. A radio alert was received about an injured person at the intersection of London and Roma streets, which prompted a rapid response from the authorities,” The capital Police reported in an official statement.

Despite the intensity of the confrontation, authorities confirmed that only one person was injured, identified as a 58-year-old man of Haitian nationality.

According to emergency services, the individual had multiple bruises, presumably caused by blows with a baseball bat. After receiving initial medical attention at the scene, he was transferred to a hospital for specialized care.