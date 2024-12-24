With stone rivers and almost 1,500 meters high: a small town in Aragon to take a bath in nature

In the heart of Aragón hides an authentic high-altitude town. This is Orihuela del Tremedal, one of the municipalities at the highest altitude in the province of Teruel, at 1,500 meters high. Its wooded landscape, typical of the Sierra del Albarracín, is ideal to visit in winter. The town also has a particularity. These are its stone rivers, a curious rock formation where stones from the mountains accumulate in an elongated shape, giving it the appearance of a river.

The natural environment of Orihuela is characterized by its extensive Scots pine forests. The greenery of the pine trees contrasts with the whiteness of the large limestone blocks spread throughout the area. Within the forest, the landscape, the crowns of these trees are so high that you can only guess them if you look towards the sky.

In this area you can find the source of the Gallo River, which flows with an abundant flow. Its riverbed runs through the town, watering the local orchards. It runs to the territory of Guadalajara, where it ends as a tributary of the Tagus River.

Hiking in Orihuela del Tremedal





As we mentioned, in the surroundings of Orihuela del Tremedal there is a lush pine forest. It is possible to explore this environment on foot thanks to the municipality’s many trails. There are a huge number of routes that you can travel. All routes are marked with colored beacons, which will give you clues about the type of route you are going to walk.

Orihuela del Tremedal offers a number of long-distance trails. Generally these routes are designed to be walked in a couple of days, since they usually have an extension of more than 50 kilometers. If you are going to visit any of what Orihuela del Tremedal offers, you must plan your itinerary extremely well, be well equipped and look for accommodation beforehand. The Long Distance trails that pass through Orihuela del Tremedal are known as GR.10, GR 10.1 and GR.160, and are marked with white and red markers.

Another option is the short trails, less than 50 kilometers in length, a perfect opportunity to visit several municipalities, including Orihuela del Tremedal. This type of route will allow you to enjoy the Sierra del Albarracín as a whole.

If you are an experienced hiker and are looking to exclusively explore Orihuela del Tremedal, we recommend the local trails, where you will visit the most striking points of the municipality.

On one of these routes it is possible to explore the stone rivers of Orihuela del Tremedal. As we have mentioned, this natural birth arises after the accumulation of stones from the mountains. It is a circular trail that you can travel in less than two hours. It is also possible to tour the wetlands known as Tremedales, which gave their name to the municipality. These routes are marked by green and white markings.

What to do in Orihuela del Tremedal





Once you visit the natural environment of Orihuela del Tremedal you should not leave the municipality without exploring its streets. It is a charming and lively town, which you can visit in a short time:

As in many towns, the square where the town hall is located is one of the most emblematic points. Located in the lowest part of the town, it was built in the 17th century. It is marked by the transhumant livestock farming in the area, since the cattle used to gather in this place before leaving for the pastures and pastures.

Next to the town hall there are stately homes that have survived. One of them is the Fernández Rajo House, characterized by its large size and by occupying one of the corners of the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. The house is from the 17th century and is completely restored. Pay attention to the large entrance door, topped by the family coat of arms carved in stone and the wrought iron work on the windows.

A witness to the time of splendor that the town experienced in the 18th century is this house. Located on Centro Street, it stands out for its large size and its forging work.

Navarra Occupation Houses

These are homes that you will recognize immediately, since they are covered with vines, which protect the building from inclement weather.

Church of San Millan de La Cogolla

A religious building characterized by its monumentality, an example of the baroque style in the province. The severity of the front façade contrasts with the color of the interior.

The origins of Orihuela del Tremedal

The history of Orihuela del Tremedal has deep roots. The first settlements date back to the time of the Celtiberians, and later it hosted a Roman military camp. At the beginning of the Muslim reign in the Iberian Peninsula, the Banu Razin dynasty created taifas around the Sierra de Albarracín that administered the area until 1170, at which time the territories passed into the hands of a Navarrese lord.

Numerous monuments of a religious nature prevail among the Navarrese settlers, such as a sanctuary in honor of the Virgin of Tremedal. But the town did not take off as a stable settlement until the 18th century, when it reached 1,200 inhabitants. The town had established itself as a place of religious pilgrimage and one of the most prosperous towns in the Serranía. A prosperity that was cut short during the War of Independence, when French troops burned and looted the municipality. The town was not recomposed until 1815, when Fernando VII authorized a fair to reactivate the municipality’s economy. A meeting of crafts and livestock that lasts to this day.