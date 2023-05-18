With goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg (40) retiring after this weekend, all fourteen players who played for the Orange squad in the 2010 World Cup final are ready as professional football players. Ryan Babel is the only one of the 23 players from the World Cup selection who is still active as a professional football player, of the 23 world champions of Spain, no less than eleven are still active.
The basic eleven of Orange
1. Maarten Stekelenburg (40)
International matches: 63 (48 goals against)
Stopped in: 2023 at Ajax
Nowadays: fourth goalkeeper at Ajax, who hasn’t made any minutes this season
2. Gregory van der Wiel (35)
International matches: 46 (0 goals)
Retired in: 2019 at Toronto FC
Today: father and entrepreneur
3.John Heitinga (39)
International matches: 87 (7 goals)
Stopped in: 2016 at Ajax
Nowadays: head coach of Ajax
4. Joris Mathijsen (43)
International matches: 84 (3 goals)
Stopped in: 2015 at Feyenoord
Nowadays: technical director of Willem II
5. Giovanni van Bronckhorst (48)
International matches: 106 (6 goals)
Stopped in: 2010 at Feyenoord
Present: Manager without a club after being fired from Rangers in November 2022
6. Mark van Bommel (46)
International matches: 79 (10 goals)
Stopped in: 2013 at PSV
Nowadays: trainer at Belgian leader and cup winner Royal Antwerp FC
7. Dirk Kuyt (42)
International matches: 104 (24 goals)
Stopped in: 2017 at Feyenoord
Nowadays: trainer without a club after resigning from ADO Den Haag in November 2022
8. Nigel de Jong (38)
International matches: 81 (1 goal)
Retired in: 2021 at Al Shahaniya SC
Nowadays: technical director of the KNVB
9. Robin van Persie (39)
International matches: 102 (50 goals)
Stopped in: 2019 at Feyenoord
Nowadays: youth trainer at Feyenoord
10. Wesley Sneijder
International matches: 134 (31 goals)
Stopped in: 2019 at Al Gharafa
Nowadays: working as a football analyst on RTL and Veronica
11. Arjan Robben (39)
International matches: 96 (37 goals)
Stopped in: 2021 at FC Groningen
Nowadays: youth trainer at amateur club Be Quick 1887 in Groningen
The invaders
15. Edson Braafheid (40)
International matches: 10 (0 goals)
Stopped in: 2021 at Palm Beach
Nowadays: host of podcast Building Bridges together with Gianni Zuiverloon
17.Eljero Elia (36)
International matches: 30 (2 goals)
Stopped in: 2022 at ADO Den Haag
Today: entrepreneur and music producer
23. Rafael van der Vaart (40)
International matches: 109 (25 goals)
Stopped in: 2018 at Esbjerg fB
Nowadays: analyst on NOS and Ziggo Sport, ‘handball man’ of Estavana Polman
The bills
Of the nine players who remained on the bench with the Orange during the World Cup final in Johannesburg on July 11, 2010, eight also retired as a professional football player. These are Michel Vorm, Sander Boschker, Khalid Boulahrouz, André Ooijer, Demy de Zeeuw, Stijn Schaars, Ibrahim Afellay and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
The only player from the 2010 World Cup squad who is still active is Ryan Babel. The now 36-year-old attacker from Amsterdam did not play for a minute in South Africa, but thirteen years later he is still active at Eyüpspor on the second level of Turkey. Babel is captain there and scored four goals in 24 games. His contract expires at the end of June.
The Spanish selection
Of the 23 players from the Spanish selection that became world champion in 2010, no less than eleven are still active this season. These are goalkeeper Pepe Reina (40, Villarreal), defenders Raúl Albiol (37, Villarreal) and Sergio Ramos (37, PSG), midfielders Sergio Busquets (34, FC Barcelona), Javi Martínez (34, Qatar SC), Andrés Iniesta (39, Vissel Kobe), Cesc Fàbregas (36, Como), Juan Mata (35, Galatasaray), David Silva (37, Real Sociedad), Jesús Navas (37, Sevilla) and striker Pedro (35, Lazio).
Program final Nations League
Listen to all our football podcasts here
This is the position in the group of Orange for the European Championship qualification
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Stekelenburg #stopping #starting #eleven #World #Cup #final #ready #footballer
Leave a Reply