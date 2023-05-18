1. Maarten Stekelenburg (40) International matches: 63 (48 goals against) Stopped in: 2023 at Ajax Nowadays: fourth goalkeeper at Ajax, who hasn’t made any minutes this season

5. Giovanni van Bronckhorst (48) International matches: 106 (6 goals) Stopped in: 2010 at Feyenoord Present: Manager without a club after being fired from Rangers in November 2022

7. Dirk Kuyt (42) International matches: 104 (24 goals) Stopped in: 2017 at Feyenoord Nowadays: trainer without a club after resigning from ADO Den Haag in November 2022

10. Wesley Sneijder International matches: 134 (31 goals) Stopped in: 2019 at Al Gharafa Nowadays: working as a football analyst on RTL and Veronica

11. Arjan Robben (39) International matches: 96 (37 goals) Stopped in: 2021 at FC Groningen Nowadays: youth trainer at amateur club Be Quick 1887 in Groningen

15. Edson Braafheid (40) International matches: 10 (0 goals) Stopped in: 2021 at Palm Beach Nowadays: host of podcast Building Bridges together with Gianni Zuiverloon

23. Rafael van der Vaart (40) International matches: 109 (25 goals) Stopped in: 2018 at Esbjerg fB Nowadays: analyst on NOS and Ziggo Sport, ‘handball man’ of Estavana Polman

Of the nine players who remained on the bench with the Orange during the World Cup final in Johannesburg on July 11, 2010, eight also retired as a professional football player. These are Michel Vorm, Sander Boschker, Khalid Boulahrouz, André Ooijer, Demy de Zeeuw, Stijn Schaars, Ibrahim Afellay and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

The only player from the 2010 World Cup squad who is still active is Ryan Babel. The now 36-year-old attacker from Amsterdam did not play for a minute in South Africa, but thirteen years later he is still active at Eyüpspor on the second level of Turkey. Babel is captain there and scored four goals in 24 games. His contract expires at the end of June.