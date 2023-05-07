I am the first to admit that there were some flaws in the STAP budget scheme, but the scheme has demonstrably brought something good to many. The scheme is now being abolished under the heading of abuse, but it is nothing more than yet another ordinary austerity measure that conveniently ignores the fact that the STAP budget should have been the successor to the study costs scheme, but the latter is not being reintroduced.
Peter Serny
33 minutes ago
Surprising, isn’t it nice to throw taxpayers’ money around like that! Man, should be ashamed for the umpteenth time.
SA Moerland
44 minutes ago
I think this error is worthy of a parliamentary investigation, because you can hold people accountable for that. But it shouldn’t stop there. The responsible officials must then also disappear from their posts, because it is not a question of whether the bomb will burst among the general population, but when. If a group of people with common sense from society would advise the government on these kinds of subsidies, the entire STAP budget would never have passed the inspection.
Joan Williams
1 hour ago
Sister-in-law is available again as a pedagogical assistant after a long illness. They are eager to get there, but despite years of experience, she is not hired anywhere because her diploma is outdated? Stapbudget could have helped her with further training, but she fell by the wayside. Allow uwv to beg the budgets to people so they can get back to work or increase their chances. Chosen way by the government totally wrong, most of the money goes to people who don’t need it.
Jan Filippo
1 hour ago
Doesn’t surprise me. Throwing 200 million away on bullshit courses. Do you really need no more than primary school and low IQ to run this country?
Michael Sangers
24 minutes ago