I.n a small town in southern Sweden, a man stabbed several people, at least eight of them had to be taken to hospital. The police classified the attack in the evening as a suspected terrorist act, as Swedish media reported unanimously. Accordingly, an emergency call was received by the police around 3 p.m. because a man, who is said to be between 20 and 30 years old, is said to have attacked several passers-by near the train station in Vetlanda with a weapon that was not described in detail.

The police shot the perpetrator and he was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. At the beginning the police had classified the attack as attempted murder, why this changed to a suspected terrorist act remained unclear at first, as well as further details about a possible motive. A police press conference has been announced for the later evening.

How badly injured the victims are was also initially unknown. The Swedish Interior Minister Mikael Damberg spoke in a statement from the TT news agency that several people had been seriously injured. There were no reports of deaths. In pictures in the Swedish media numerous ambulances can be seen in front of a café, the square in front of it is cordoned off. According to the police, it is assumed that so far there have been no signs of further perpetrators.