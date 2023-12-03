We are used to hearing terrifying news that comes from tyrannical countries with serious lack of rights. We are shocked, but not surprised, to learn that the Taliban prohibit girls from studying or that Iranians are capable of killing a woman for not wearing a veil. And it doesn’t surprise us that in Russia there is a law that prohibits talking about homosexuality to minors (those teenagers in search of their identity who need words more than ever), because Russia and Putin, as you know, are not a model of democracy.

But sharp winds are blowing for freedoms around the world, winds that threaten to become hurricanes and destroy the achievements achieved with great sacrifices in recent centuries. The triumph of someone as exorbitant and extreme as Milei in Argentina is a sample of what can come. It reminded me of the creepy talk I had at the recent Miami Book Fair with José Ignacio Valenzuela, Chascas, a wonderful Chilean writer and screenwriter who lives in the United States (his is the well-known Netflix series Who killed Sara? and he just released the novel When no one sees you), because it made me see how a fierce and far-right reality can eat our lives from one day to the next.

I already knew that, although it may seem impossible, there are politicians worse than Trump. Like Ron DeSantis, governor since 2019 of the State of Florida (to which Miami belongs) and presidential candidate. He was famous for banning masks during the pandemic, which I think is unparalleled nonsense; But when speaking with José Ignacio I fully appreciated his horror and the rigor of other laws that he has recently implemented. One is the colloquially called Don’t say gay (don’t say gay), which prohibits talking about homosexuality in public schools below the university level, that is, from 5 to 18 years old (that is, more extensive and worse than the Russian one). And another is the one nicknamed Don’t say period (do not say period), against all types of sexual education until the sixth grade, which corresponds to 11 years old. And in this veto to name the body the rule is also included. That is, you cannot explain to the students what menstruation is and that any day they can start bleeding, which is a return to the most uncultured and primitive taboos that can be thought of. It’s all so crude that, like under Franco, people have begun to speak in code. An 18-year-old student, Zander Moricz, has become famous, who, since he could not say that he was gay in his high school graduation speech, has replaced the word with his “curly hair”: “I used to hate my curls (…) but The daily damage of trying to fix myself became too much. So even though having curly hair in Florida is difficult, because of the humidity, I decided to be proud of who I am.” It would be hilarious if it didn’t make your hair (curls) stand on end.

Nor can critical theories of race be taught in public education or talk about oppressed groups. All of these ideas have repressive consequences: for example, some 300 books have been banned from school libraries. Among them, two novels by Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison, because they talk about racist violence; another handful of Stephen King books, who knows why (“I must be doing something right,” the writer has said); children’s stories like With Tango there are threewhich tells how two male penguins hatch an egg; The Handmaid’s Taleby Margaret Atwood, perhaps because its dystopia is too similar to the world DeSantis is building, or the comic book version of Ana Frank’s diary, because it shows the violence of the Nazis against the Jews. Those who violate these laws can not only lose their jobs and be disqualified as teachers, but also receive fines of up to $5,000 and sentences of up to five years in prison. A young teacher, Jenna Barbee, is being investigated for showing her 10-year-old students a Disney cartoon movie, Strange world, in which a secondary character appears who is gay. Demented, anyway. But real.

And this happens in the United States, which is our empire. This is how aggressive, brutal and rude the retrograde offensive is. And that’s how close it is. Be careful, because the past attacks.

