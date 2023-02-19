With one goal in each half, Allegri’s team goes back to seventh place: waiting for Roma-Verona, the Champions League is 10 points away

One goal in each half and Juventus continues the comeback operation in the championship. This time it is a strong-willed Spezia who pays the price, at times even unlucky, certainly punished by the cynicism of Massimiliano Allegri’s team. If Juve had wasted a lot against Nantes, at the Peak they hit the mark with the first two shots on goal, signed by Kean and Di Maria. The 0-2, however, does not give a good picture of the performance of the guests, who have been struggling for a long time in the development of the game. In the standings, Max momentarily climbs to seventh place, while Spezia, after four defeats in the last five days, begins to look back with fear.

CHOICES — The task of saving the Ligurians will soon fall to a new coach. And while waiting for Leonardo Semplici, who should direct the first training session as Spezia coach on Tuesday, the Lorieri-Spalla couple will be on the bench. Hosts with Shomurodov as lone striker, assisted by Verde, Agudelo and Gyasi. Nzola recovered, but excluded from the starting eleven, where the injured Holm and Bastoni and the suspended Esposito are also missing. Absences also in Juve, with Massimiliano Allegri forced to give up Bremer (stopped by the sports judge), Chiesa, Miretti, Kaio Jorge and Pogba (unavailable). The Juventus coach also resorts to a large turnover, thinking of the return of the Europa League playoff against Nantes. Thus inside Perin between the posts, Rugani in defense and Kean in attack, to compose the duo with Vlahovic. Only bench for Di Maria. See also Why must Juve pay for Pogba's choices?

THE FLIGHT OF MOISE — After 20 seconds, immediately bad news for Allegri: Locatelli, cautioned, takes the yellow light to stop Agudelo’s restart. The Juventus midfielder will thus miss the derby against Turin on 28 February. Lo Spezia is enterprising, although the Ligurians often miss the last step. In the 10th minute, Verde tries with his left foot: Perin blocks. And Juventus? The maneuver does not take off, Kean and Vlahovic struggle to work clean balls. In the 17th minute the Serbian would also score, but clearly offside. On the occasion, goalkeeper Dragowski was injured and shortly after was forced to make a substitution. Between the posts goes Federico Marchetti, born in 1983, who has not played a match in Serie A since May 2021 and in all of 2021-22 at Genoa he made only one appearance in the Italian Cup. The ex Lazio and Cagliari show a little rust on the goal that opens the match in the 32nd minute: Kostic puts in from the left, a dirty turn from Kean and Marchetti dives late, without preventing the ball from ending up in the net. Spezia has a good reaction, but Shomurodov’s header fails twice to scare Perin. In the 43rd minute the last emotion of the first half, when Verde hits from the right and Gyasi misses a few meters from goal. See also Landslide in Ischia: 13 missing. Man rescued and rescued from mud

“OF MAGIC” — The second half opens with two changes at Juve: De Sciglio and Fagioli in place of Cuadrado and Paredes. In the 48th minute Alex Sandro brushed Kean’s head, who missed the mirror. Two minutes later, a similar scene on the other side, with Gyasi crushing Green’s cross, this time in Perin’s arms. Spezia believes it and tries to push insistently: in the 54th minute Alex Sandro saves from Shomurodov’s blow without fail, after a rebound between Locatelli and Rugani. Allegri senses the moment of clear difficulty for him and also plays the Di Maria card for Kean. Spalla and Lorieri respond with Nzola for Agudelo. The inertia belongs entirely to the Ligurians, who besiege the Perin area for at least 6-7′. But between blocked shots, carambola and deflections, such as when Verde hit Shomurodov with a volley, Juve got away with it. And in the 66th minute, practically with the first ball touched, Di Maria beat Marchetti with a surgical low shot from outside. Three minutes later, Fideo delights the audience at the Picco with a high school act, before aiming too far from the edge. Two goals down, Spezia didn’t stop trying and Perin in the 72nd minute surpassed himself on Gyasi’s shot triggered by Amian’s escape on the right. The goalkeeper repeats himself in the 83rd minute following a great goring from Nikolaou. These are the last gasps, even if in the final Vlahovic tries to join the party with a couple of initiatives with no luck. The 0-3 would have been far too heavy a punishment for the hosts. And in full recovery, Leonardo Bonucci also sees himself on the field, in his first game in his 2023. See also Covid, Alex Sandro positive in the national team: he stays in Brazil, skips the second half in Verona

