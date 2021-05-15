The spectacular soybean climb In the last year, the face of the Argentine foreign sector changed in an unprecedented world with liquidity, prices of raw materials and an interest rate close to zero.

In the new context, the Central Bank buys dollars (the net reserves will be at US $ 5,000 million) as a consequence of the fact that the field will liquidate US $ 10,000 million more than the previous season and the Treasury is preparing to collect about US $ 2,600 million.

In this context, the devaluation expectations short-term and consolidates the bet that the dollar lose against inflation from now until the end of the year. Is it a safe path?

The exceptionality of high prices of corn and soybeans provide a framework of certain solidity and the turn of savers towards deposits indexed by UVA shows that in the short term the bet is on assets tied to inflation, both due to the skyrocketing cost of living (up 17.6% in the first four-month period) as well as the serenity that a Central Central Bank, buying foreign currency, generates.

On the dollar-inflation relationship History repeats itself again. Delaying the dollar in the attempt to stop price increases is already a classic that, on this occasion, does not yet show great effectiveness.

Miguel Angel Pesce has kept the premise of delaying the official dollar at bay since February. In February, for example, that dollar rose 2.9% and inflation was 3.6%. In March, this ratio was 2.4% against 4.8% increase in the cost of living, while in April it was 1.7% against 4.1%. In May, the dollar points to increase 1.1% and inflation to 3.2%.

Record soybeans of $ 600 encourages exchange rate lag In an attempt to slow down the rate of price increase and the exchange rate delay, in turn, it encourages Kirchnerist politics to prop up its objectives on the end-of-year elections.

In the Economic Clarín, the economist Marina Dall Poggetto bases the concept: “politics operates as if exchange rate stability were the norm” and this seems to be demonstrated by various definitions in recent days.

The minister Martin Guzman He tried to fire the undersecretary of electricity because he resisted a double-digit increase in the electricity bill and could not.

Not only the electricity rate would go up 9% in the year but the main defender of Basualdo, Maximo Kirchner, presented a bill to “lower between 30% and 50%” gas rates in several provinces, especially in the South.

Another project promoted by Kirchner senators tries to establish that the potential income of dollars that would be produced by a extraordinary contribution of the International Monetary Fund is dedicated exclusively to the attention of the Coronavirus.

In the vision of Economy, those unthinkable US $ 4.370 million that would be assigned to Argentina for the capitalization of the IMF in the face of the pandemic, could, like those of soybeans, be used to strengthen the Central’s reserves in an attempt to lower the country risk rate somewhat (1,562 points)

Argentina has cut off international credit and its bonds offer an enormity of 20% per year and cannot find buyers.

That is why the destination of the IMF dollars as the possible postponement of the May 28 maturity by US $ 2.4 billion to the Paris Club or directing a new agreement with the Fund will be part of the foreseeable dispute in the coming weeks between the economic needs of Alberto Fernández and the policies of Vice President Cristina Kirchner and La Cámpora.

In the midst of a very harsh second wave of Covid with a high level of cases and a low number of vaccines, financial stability is an asset that, in the short term, will be put to the test by the bid between fiscal prudence to limit inflationary expectations and direct a negotiation with the IMF, and those of the electoral policy destined to expand the expenses.

After meeting with the President during the week, the head of the IMF said that she “took note” of Alberto Fernández’s request to reduce the “surcharge” that the agency charges countries like Argentina. Nothing would have said Kristalina Georgieva on variants in the traditional claim of the organism to tend to balance the expenses and resources of the state, a path very little traveled by the Argentine governments and much less in an electoral year and a pandemic.