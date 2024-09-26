Home World

Two tourists got into trouble on the Matterhorn in Switzerland. They were only wearing sweatpants and sneakers. Their rescue took 14 hours.

Zermatt – The steep rock pyramid of the 4478 meter high Matterhorn is probably the most famous peak in the world. Every mountaineer wants to have stood on the monumental rock peak at least once, and thousands of alpinists storm the mountain near Zermatt in the Valais Alps (Switzerland) every year.

The best time for climbing is matterhorn.org the weeks between mid-July and mid-September, depending on the prevailing weather and snow conditions. But this year, the severe onset of winter in the second week of September brought an early end to the hiking season in the high Alps.

Despite the onset of winter, tourists climb the Matterhorn – in unsuitable clothing

Nevertheless, two Vietnamese mountaineers set out on a tour via the normal route to the summit of the Matterhorn at the weekend. They were only “inadequately equipped with light shoes and thin tracksuit bottoms,” the helicopter rescue company Air Zematt later reported. The tourists’ attempt to reach the summit ended in a real mountain drama.

On Monday morning, shortly after 7 a.m., the rescuers from Zermatt received an emergency call: the two mountaineers from Vietnam were in distress, stuck in the face of the Matterhorn at an altitude of over 3,500 meters. “The weather was so bad at the time that a rescue by air or land was not possible,” Bruno Kalbermatten, media representative of the rescue and flight service Air Zermatt, told IPPEN.MEDIA.

The rescuers fought their way through the snow on the ridge to reach the tourists. © Air Zermatt

At 1 p.m., three specialists from the Zermatt rescue station decided to climb the Matterhorn on foot to the site of the accident. The rescuers were able to take the cable car to Schwarzsee at an altitude of 2,583 meters. From there they had to continue on foot. “They were exposed to snow, wind, ice, fog and cold,” Kalbermatten continued. At an altitude of over 3,500 meters, the rescue specialists discovered the two mountaineers in distress.

They were stuck in impassable terrain below the normal route and were already suffering from severe hypothermia. But they still could not be flown out of the Matterhorn face due to the adverse weather conditions. Kalbermatten: “That’s why the rescue specialists had to abseil down to the injured alpinists and then bring them back to the normal route using a rope pull.”

Helicopter could not take off for hours – mountain hut as a lifesaver

This was followed by an extremely difficult descent to the Hörnli Hut winter camp at 3,260 metres. “Fresh snow and ice made the rescue operation an enormous challenge for the rescuers.” The rescuers and the mountaineers in distress were able to seek shelter in the Hörnli Hut winter camp. At the same time, the Air Zermatt helicopter waited for a window of good weather to evacuate the alpinists. At 2 a.m. the helicopter crew then took off towards the Matterhorn and were able to bring both the mountaineers in distress and the mountain rescuers to safety in two flights.

Air Zermatt rescued the tourists with a Bell429 helicopter. © CHRISTIAN PFAMMATTER/Air Zermatt

Kalbermatten: “The rescuers faced great challenges. But without their efforts, the two Vietnamese mountaineers would hardly have survived the extreme conditions and would have frozen to death.” A medical examination by the Air Zermatt doctor showed that the two Vietnamese were uninjured, so they were allowed to return to their quarters, exhausted.

Alpine operation on the Matterhorn – rescues cost a lot of money

Kalbermatten does not want to comment on the two mountaineers’ poor equipment and tour planning, saying: “We are rescuers, not judges, and we never question why someone got into trouble.” But one thing is clear: “In principle, the costs of a rescue are billed directly to the patient.” According to Kalbermatten, the rescue helicopter and crew alone cost over 3,000 francs per half hour, which is the equivalent of 3,177 euros. “However, we are left with outstanding bills in the low six-franc range every year.”

Serious accidents keep happening on the Matterhorn. In August, for example, three mountain climbers fell 1,000 meters to their deaths. On the neighboring Monte Rosa, after the onset of winter in early September, eight mountain climbers broke loose a snow cornice and fell into the depths; one died. Almost at the same time, four people froze to death on Mont Blanc. At the beginning of September, a tourist fell to his death there.