Zacatecas, Zac.- With six registered deaths, Zacatecas is located in the first place of deaths by seasonal flu during this season.

According to data provided by the General Directorate of Epidemiology, Zacatecas has registered more deathsfollowed by Puebla and Jalisco, which have five each.

Figures that correspond to the semanates epidemiological 49 of 2022 in which there was 57 deaths in total, 94.7% due to influenza AH3N2; 3.5% due to influenza A Not Subtypeable and 1.8% due to influenza AH1N1.

While in Zacatecas a total of 348 positive cases and six deaths in total.

Fortunately, during the last week, the state did not have a strong increase in its cases, since there were one more death and 46 infections.

However, infections and deaths continue to be registered, most of them, it was said, in elderly people.

The municipalities with the highest incidence are Guadalupe, Zacatecas and Fresnillo; emphasizing that people are affected who have not received the influenza vaccine.

In the 2022-2023 seasonal influenza season, confirmed five thousand 536 cases positive for influenza, mainly in the entities of residence in Nuevo León (16%); Queretaro (14.5%); Aguascalientes (9.7%); Mexico City (9.5%) and Zacatecas (7.7%).

In the state this season of respiratory diseases have been registeredor four thousand 673 suspected casesof which only the 7.4% tested positive for influenza.