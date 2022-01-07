The rise in Covid-19 cases is worrying governments and businesses around the world. This Thursday (6), the airline Gol issued an alert for possible impacts on company flights, the third largest in Brazil.

According to g1, layoffs occur due to the need to isolate crew members with flu-like illnesses such as Covid-19, amid the advance of the omicron variant and the H3N2 influenza virus.

Azul had also informed that its flights were already being impacted due to the number of sick crew members.

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) informed that it is monitoring the operation of airlines and will act to minimize the impact on flights.

“We are experiencing an increase in cases of flu, influenza and Covid-19 in Brazil and worldwide, the latter caused by the highly contagious omicron variant. Despite this variant being less aggressive, we have received daily a volume of medical layoffs from both the flight group and the ground teams and other administrative areas greater than planned. Fortunately, all reported cases are mild, and there is no record of hospitalization or complications at the moment”, says the statement.

In light of these facts, we generate a preventive alert regarding possible impacts on our operations. The initial sizing of the reservation and on-call schedules we published for January is being consumed at a faster pace.”

“Thus, with responsibility and in full compliance with regulatory standards, we ask those crew members who have amounts of time off greater than the regulatory minimum to indicate a voluntary interest in changing their time off schedule using the form below.”

See below the communication sent by the company to employees

