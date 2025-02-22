He was writing an article about the drift of Mazón from the Dana, his escape forward with less and less escape, and thought it: “With water around the neck.” The metaphor is easy, it comes out alone: ​​the image of the Valencian president sinking more and more, sustained afloat by his party and by Vox, while the water level continues to rise to revelations, denials and now also the judicial investigation. GLUB, GLUB …

But with the article almost finished, I realized that it is a bad metaphor. First, because those who were with the water around the neck, and above their neck, were 224 dead, the still missing and the thousands of Valencians who passed terror in those hours. And second, because Mazón will not end up drowning a flood for rains or overwhelmed rivers: he is sinking, it is his lies and manipulations that are burning him. So I have changed my article. I have only had to replace one word: water with shit. With shit around the neck. It seems more exact, more faithful: it is sinking into the filth that he generates and that is covering him. And “mud” falls short. Cover your nose before continuing to read.