Mexico City.- The national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, highlighted the level of confidence in the Government of Mexico, which occupies third place among OECD countries, and assured that, with Claudia Sheinbaum as President, it will rise to first place.

The next Secretary of Education affirmed that this level of confidence, of 53.61 percent, is the result of the six years of government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Delgado predicted that in the next six-year period, the country will surpass Switzerland and Luxembourg, which occupy the first two places in the measurement, with 61.94 and 55.56 percent, respectively.

“Mexico ranks third among countries with the greatest confidence in its government within the OECD. This is the result of six years of work by the #4T government led by President @lopezobrador_,” he boasted on his X account.

“And if today we are only behind Switzerland and Luxembourg, on the second floor of transformation and under the leadership of our President-elect, Dr. @Claudiashein, we will soon be first.”

In 2023, 54 percent of Mexicans had high or moderately high confidence in the federal government, according to an OECD report presented yesterday and presented at López Obrador’s morning press conference at the National Palace.

The figure is above the OECD average of 39 percent, according to a note on Mexico in the organization’s Survey on Drivers of Trust in Public Institutions Results 2024.

The majority of Mexicans, 63 percent, the report notes, trust the government to balance the interests of current and future generations, compared with the average of 37 percent.