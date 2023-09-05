British actress Emma Corrin, known for playing Diana of Wales in the series The Crown (role for which he deserved the Golden Globe in 2021), has been the center of attention at the Venice festival. The red carpet of the Mostra, which celebrates its 80th edition this year, has not been as full of stars as other times, due to the scriptwriters’ and actors’ strike in Hollywood. And although to support this break, many performers cannot attend the event to promote their films, there are some who have been seen at parallel events organized by fashion and beauty firms. One of those guests has been the British interpreter, who is preparing her debut in the Marvel superhero cinematographic universe as the villain of the next Deadpool 3. To attend the event to present the short films of the audiovisual initiative Miu Miu Women’s Tales within the framework of the Venetian film festival, Corrin wore her shaved hair and risked on her looks with a knit set consisting of a jacket and matching panties.

Her outfit – which played with overlapping at the bottom, with a cotton panty and a knitted one – revealed the waistband of her thin black stockings (under which her tattoos were visible). The set is similar to the proposals of the autumn-winter season 2023/24 that the firm that organized the event, Miu Miu, showed on the catwalk at the show last March in Paris, in which Corrin served as a model to close the show. Precisely, the actress wore on that occasion golden panties-jewel from the firm, combined, as she has now done in Venice, with a knitted upper part (in this case a jersey) and fine stockings. «The idea of ​​looking influences the notions of ‘below’ and ‘outside’: the transparent chiffon opens windows to normally hidden garments, the stockings are exposed, the dresses are superimposed. The complexity of layered clothing requires a more attentive look, an inquisitive mind, curiosity,” explained the Italian brand created by Miuccia Prada at the time to explain the meaning of its collection, where several models wore panties made of different materials in the shape of a bottom. , instead of pants or skirts.

It is not the first time that underwear worn in a different way has taken on an unexpected role: in 2019 Katie Holmes made the 500-euro cashmere bra from the Kaithé brand with a matching cardigan go viral with which she was seen on the streets of NY. Soon, that garment went viral and since then replicas have been seen in different brands, both luxury and fast fashion. In addition, in recent months underwear has gained prominence on the red carpet at awards ceremonies and events, due to the rise of nude dresses, whose transparencies did not hide what was underneath, revealing bras and panties.

“Emma Corrin is on her own journey, her gender identity journey, so it’s nice to be with her, exploring whether she prefers something more masculine or more feminine. It is about making sure that they are comfortable with what they wear ”, she explained in this interview to S Fashion Harry Lambert, the actress’s stylist, who is also responsible for the always striking looks that are part of the identity of singer Harry Styles. Corrin, 27, identifies as non-binary and has explained that fashion is one of his self-affirmation tools. “The red carpet has given me the opportunity to explore my identity through clothing,” he explained in March in Vogue. The actress does not stop adding projects, and although she has not presented a film at the Venice Mostra, she will soon premiere the series A Murder at the End of the World, created by Zal Batmangli and Brit Marling and prepares the aforementioned third part of deadpool and Nosferatu, by Robert Eggers.