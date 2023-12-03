KThese days, iril Denisov remembers what his parents told him as a child: “Don’t tell anyone that you are Jewish.” Even though he himself is not afraid, he now understands the warning, says the 24-year-old student , who was born in Riga and grew up in Mannheim.

After Hamas’ attack on Israel, he found it painful that left-wing American organizations and activists that he follows on Instagram in particular did not condemn the terror but even justified it. Denisov feels like he belongs to the left-wing, progressive camp and is therefore particularly disappointed by the lack of empathy.

A Jewish-Muslim educational project called “Shalom and Salam” gives him hope. Denisov attends as many events there as possible and soon wants to give a Hanukkah workshop himself.

The Middle East conflict is highly polarizing, says Denisov. He also experiences the “positioning pressure” in his environment. Denisov has Jewish, Israeli and Muslim or Arab-Palestinian friends. “Emotionality in itself is not reprehensible, but it is a matter of how you deal with it, how you process these emotions without reproducing anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim narratives,” he says. Anti-Semitism is very broad and deeply rooted. “Shalom and Salam” is about fighting against this. In training courses, workshops and educational trips, participants deal with anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim racism.

Those responsible want to enable a change of perspective

The project is led by Ahmad Al Saadi, Veronica Sartore and Anat Ivgi, all of whom have different migration biographies. Al Saadi fled from Palestine to Germany and has already worked as a supervisor in refugee aid. His goal with the project is to create encounters, for example on Muslim and Jewish holidays.







It’s about “showing different narratives, enabling a change of perspective, allowing space for pain and hope,” he says. The German-Italian Veronica Sartore also sees it that way. She studied philosophy and Jewish studies and says that it is also about a plural culture of remembrance. And she points out that religion is only one aspect of the project. There are many non-religious participants. “These are issues that affect us all.” Jewish-Muslim alliances are important, emphasizes Anat Ivgi, who was born and raised in Jerusalem and has lived in Germany for several years.

Great fear in the Jewish community

The three members of the management team agree that there is anti-Semitism and prejudice in the migrant community and that we need to talk about it. It is important to give it space. “This is not peace, joy, pancakes, but we are aware of the difficulties,” says Sartore. “We should not project anti-Semitism onto others, but rather view it as a phenomenon affecting society as a whole.” If you fight anti-Semitism with racism, you have not understood anything, says Ivgi. The anti-Semitic incidents in Germany were also noticed in Israel. “It’s triggering, the trauma is great. For us, this is like salt in the open wound.” There is great fear in the Jewish community.

Despite the enormous challenges, the feeling of helplessness and the frustration, the three team leaders and Denisov do not want to lose hope. “Hope is the fuel! If I lose hope, we all lose. Giving up hope would be suicide,” says Al Saadi. Sartore adds: “We have no claim to save the world. Joining forces, that’s possible. That gives strength.” She is personally desperate, but Ivgi still emphasizes: “If we give up, if we have no hope, who will?”

For Kiril Denisov, Jewish identity remains a “source of hope.” This is also reflected in his Hebrew first name, which he gave himself when he began to deal with his Jewish identity again five years ago. He mostly uses it in the Jewish community and when he visits Israel. There he is called Leor. That means: my light.