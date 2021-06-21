ofFlorian Naumann shut down

The Union delivered 140 pages of the election program – with a few question marks and a lot of “security”. Söder and Laschet’s calculation could work out, comments Florian Naumann.

Munich – It took a long time: months after the Greens, the Union presented its election program for the federal election. It is 140 pages long – and it will probably take a while until all the subtleties are tapped. But it seems that Armin Laschet and Markus Söder’s calculation has paid off. To distill the rough Union strategy from the lines and public statements is not that difficult. And the competition will probably still not be able to pull any nectar out of the paper.

CDU / CSU election program and the calculation behind it: With “security” in the Chancellery – “Kassensturz” later

The word “change of epoch”, which was probably already consciously launched internally, quickly made the rounds on Monday. The sister parties write this directly in the first chapter – which conveniently deals with the ever-popular topic of foreign policy. And apart from all sober time analyzes, the Union naturally plays the self-made diagnosis into the cards. In turbulent times, it’s not just Germans who yearn for fixed constants – for example, a well-known government. In short: for security. And that’s exactly what the CDU and CSU want to offer. The election manifesto speaks of “Security in Transition”. Markus Söder also takes this notch when he attests that the Greens have “a lot of ideas” but “hardly any government experience”.

The manifesto naturally also raises question marks. There are many pleasant things to read: Tax relief for companies and small and medium-sized earners, for example. After all, the word “investment” is used 32 times at the same time. Söder himself admitted that it is not entirely clear whether and how so much money can be invested: A “cash drop” is necessary – but only later. But everyone can dream a little before election day. Incidentally, also from the easy fight against climate change. The Union does not name CO2 prices. After all, that didn’t exactly turn out to be an election campaign cracker with the Greens.

Electoral manifestation of the Union: Greens, SPD and Co. could grit their teeth – a danger remains

It seems quite possible that the competitors in the “Program for Stability and Renewal” will grit their teeth. From a “program of social coldness” – as the SPD criticized it – at least not in view of wishes for “more time, space and support for families”, relief for parents in general and single parents in particular, or “social security in all situations” be so generalized. And when the economist Marcel Fratzscher warns of social cuts, then it’s not about the actual program, but about possible “side effects”. But they threaten in all election manifestos of the major parties. One could, of course, expect them to be elsewhere with the Greens or the SPD.

In fact, the Union is apparently already setting the course for the coming coalition. With the FDP she can always anyway. And for the Greens there are at least a few points of contact – despite the rejection of Green ideas such as wealth tax and Co. The idea of ​​a “climate-neutral industrial country” is something. Even if the implementation is often vague. In spite of Hartz IV recipients in large apartments, the world has already identified a concrete treat for the coalition partner in spe.

The last major danger for the Union (in addition to new corona scandals) is likely to be that the competition is able to disclose massive errors in the bill in advance by means of a “cash drop”. But in view of the great economic imponderables (and hopes!) That is unlikely for the time after the pandemic.

Bundestag election: government with Laschet and Baerbock? A little “muddling through” may be welcome

In any case, the gut feelings of the voters are more important than hard-to-penetrate 140 pages of program. And the polls seem to show it: the closer the federal election draws, the less the voters want to venture into the unknown – and prefer to roll on with the Union than seriously put a Schulz or Baerbock train on the rails. The accusation of “muddling through” or “muddling along” from the mouth of the Green candidate probably comes to nothing for the majority of Germans.

It seems more and more likely that Baerbock’s Greens will ultimately be at the wheel as a junior partner: The FDP does not want a Green Chancellor and the SPD will feel little desire, after countless years of beating in the GroKo, now also in a German coalition to wrestle with the liberals. In the end, the country with black and green may get exactly what it wants: a few green experiments, carefully entered with a black hedge.

How much room for maneuver there is, the Union and the Greens will then probably have to fight hard. Both survey leaders agree that there must be investments. Where the money should come from – that should be the big question. In addition to an eternal theme, of course: state control or the market.

