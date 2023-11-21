Home page politics

Numerous special and secret units are deployed in the war against Hamas in Israel and the Gaza Strip. They fulfill these tasks.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – News about the war between Israel and the terrorist Palestinian organization Hamas also repeatedly mentions special forces and secret services. Current images and findings, according to which the Al-Shifa clinic in Gaza was used by Hamas “as a terrorist infrastructure” and that there was a command center underneath, are also based on information from such a unit.

The term “Unit 504” is often used in this context. This is said to come from Israeli military intelligence and claims to have uncovered the “misuse” of hospitals in the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists. But what distinguishes them from the other Israeli secret services, Shin Bet and Mossad?

Secret services and Unit 504 in Israel: This is what differentiates the units

According to a report in the Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post The most important difference between Unit 504 and the Israeli secret services Mossad and Shin Bet is the groups’ different strategic orientations. Accordingly, Mossad and Shin Bet – unlike Unit 504 – are more focused on an “overall picture”. The missions of Unit 504 would also mostly concern “ongoing military situations”.

According to the report, the group was deployed at various stages in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip or Syria, as well as in the Israeli border areas. In connection with the Israeli Unit 504, unpleasant allegations were also making the rounds. The British one Guardian as well as the German daily newspaper taz reported in 2003 that prisoners in a secret prison had accused the military unit responsible for foreign prisoners of torture and sexual abuse. This emerges from archive reports.

Unit 504 deployed in the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip

The group’s current tasks include: War in Israel count out loud Jerusalem Post for example, the “interrogation of arrested Palestinian terrorists or civilians who sympathize with Hamas” and the “evacuation of Palestinian civilians” from Gaza. In contrast, Shin Bet’s operations focused more on recruiting sources or questioning detainees in its own security facilities. The Mossad’s work, on the other hand, focuses primarily on operations and information gathering abroad.

Together with the Israeli military, Unit 504 is currently deployed in the Gaza Strip, where last week it is said to have found a 55-meter-long tunnel and a weapons depot under the Al-Shifa Clinic site at a depth of ten meters. The footage released by Israel from the clinic’s surveillance cameras from October 7, the day of Hamas’ attack on Israel, also showed armed men entering the hospital with suspected Hamas hostages. This proves, according to a statement from the army and intelligence services, that Hamas “used the Shifa hospital complex as terrorist infrastructure on the day of the massacre.” (saka with AFP)