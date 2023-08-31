The Venice film festival kicked off this Wednesday with the screening of Commander, by Edoardo de Angelis. Initially, Luca Guadagnino was going to open the festival with Challengers, his new film starring Zendaya, but finally gave up doing it: thus, the Mostra has faced an unusual vacuum of great American stars on its opening day, caused by the strike of actors and screenwriters in Hollywood. But that hasn’t stopped the usual parade of striking outfits on the red carpet. Charlotte Rampling gave, as usual, a lesson in style, opting for a minimalist design with a sculptured neckline and original shoes, signed by Courrèges.

Rampling (77 years old) wore this outfit to award the Golden Lion for his entire career to the filmmaker Liliana Cavani (90 years old), who directed it in The night porter. With this erotically charged film, the Italian director sparked controversy and faced censorship in 1974: in the film, she addressed the relationship between a former SS officer and a woman who was a prisoner in a Nazi concentration camp, who remember their past when they met again at the end of the fifties in Vienna. Cavani has not stopped working since the beginning of her career in 1966: at the Mostra she premiered out of competition The order of time based on a book by the Veronese theoretical physicist Carlo Rovelli.

For this emotional reunion between director and actress in Venice, Rampling relied on a creation by the Belgian designer Nicola di Felice (40 years old), who took over the creative direction of Courrèges in 2020 after starting his career in large firms in 2015 at Christian Dior with Raf Simons to work in 2018 Balenciaga with Nicolas Ghesquière. With her black dress, longer at the back than at the front, she opted for austerity: it only had an opening in the neckline, finished off with a button, very much in line with the designs that made the French firm famous. in the sixties. A circular sculpture necklace and very geometric shoes with a similar heel completed the outfit, a looks which is part of the Courrèges autumn-winter 2023/24 collection. The interpreter did not wear any type of bracelet or earrings to maintain the essence of the outfit.

Rampling’s relationship with fashion is not new: in January of this year he took to the catwalk in Paris to show off a suit from Alexandre Mattiussi’s autumn-winter 2023/24 men’s collection, and in 2021 he starred in the short film that the filmmaker gaspar noah He directed for Saint Laurent. Her relationship with the Venice Mostra is not new either: in 2017 she received the Volpi Cup from the contest for her performance in Hannah, by Andrea Pallaoro.