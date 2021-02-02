With Diego Schwartzman and the Chilean Cristian Garin at the top, and a total of five Argentines, closed the list of players who entered by ranking directly to the main draw of the Argentina Open. The Small, number nine in the world, will be the only top 10 of the contest, second stop of the South American tour of brick dust, which will be played between March 1 and 7 at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis.

The other national rackets that have already secured a place in the tournament, corresponding to the category ATP 250They are Guido Pella (44th in the ranking and fifth seed), Federico Delbonis (77th), Juan Ignacio Londero (81st and semifinalist last year) and Federico Coria (92nd, who will play the main draw for the first time).

“I am convinced that we will have a very attractive Argentina Open. We have a highly competitive team, I am really very happy. I think these players can be a huge show for this edition,” commented Martín Jaite, tournament director.

CONFIRMED LIST FOR # ArgOpen2021 🏆📝 These are the 19 names that already have their place assured in the 21st edition of the Argentina Open 🙌🏻 Diego Schwartzman 🇦🇷

Cristian Garin 🇨🇱

Benoit Paire 🇫🇷

Miomir Kecmanovic 🇷🇸

Guido Pella 🇦🇷

Albert Ramos-Viñolas 🇪🇸

Laslo Djere 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/6nSY9yejh9 – Argentina Open (@ArgentinaOpen) February 2, 2021

Schwartzman, who will start as the top favorite, will be the main attraction of the contest, which had to move from its traditional February date after the coronavirus pandemic forced to delay the Australian Open dispute and modify the calendar of the first months of the season.

The Small will look for his first title in Buenos Aires. His best result was achieved in 2019, when he reached the final and fell in the decisive match against the Italian Marco Cecchinato. Last year, he did not appear to play the semis against the Portuguese Pedro Sousa, after suffering a tear in the left adductor magnus in the quarterfinal match in which he beat Pablo Cuevas.

The Chilean Garín, 22nd in the world, will lead the list of international players who will speak about the Buenos Aires brick dust. Champion last year in Córdoba, he will seek his second title on Argentine soil.

Garín defeated Schwartzman in the 2020 Córdoba ATP final. This year, they will be the top favorites in Buenos Aires. Photo Press Cordoba Open

Buenos Aires will also have the French Benoit paire (28th), who already played the tournament in 2012; serbian Miomir kecmanovic (42nd and champion last year in Kitzbuhel), who at 21 is one of the young talents on the circuit who has been asking for a track; and spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas (46 °).

The top ten seeded players will be completed by the Serbian Laslo djere (56 °), Spanish Pablo Andújar (59th), the American Frances Tiafoe (62 °) and German Dominik Koepfer (62 °).

“We have Schwartzman, who is our flagship player, he has been the Argentine emblem for some time on the circuit. And we also have Pella, who is a player very identified with the Davis Cup,” Jaite analyzed.

Guido Pella will be another of the Argentines who will be present at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis. Photo Press Argentina Open

“Of the internationals, Garín is talented and has to defend points. Paire has the typical qualities of French tennis. We also have the youth of Kecmanovic, who is a boy that I love, and of Tiafoe, an American who loves him. he likes brick dust, “added the main person in charge of the tournament.

It is that in the context of the pandemic, the tournament will be played under strict protocol, which implies that tickets will not be on sale. The 300 places enabled will be allocated to the guests of the sponsors and the players and to corporate boxes

In addition, the tennis players will move within a “semi bubble” and will be tested regularly to rule out infections.

Frenchman Benoit Paire, who will also play in Córdoba, will be the third favorite. Photo Daniel Bockwoldt / DPA

“They will not be in a complete bubble as happened in the NBA. But they will only be able to move from the hotel to the club and from the club to the hotel. They will swab them when they arrive in Buenos Aires, like anyone who enters the city, and then every four days. These tests will also be done on the people of the organization who will be in contact with the players “, Jaite had anticipated a few weeks ago in a chat with the site BA Tennis.

Players will be able to enter the bubble with only two companions. Meanwhile, the prize pool of the tournament, as it happened with all the appointments of the circuit by decision of the ATP, will be reduced almost 50 percent compared to last year, which was around 700 thousand dollars.

