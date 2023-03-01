Elly Schlein clarifies politics: with her the “new” left is born

There is no doubt that Elly Schlein’s victory is an element of clarity in the Italian political landscape: that party which until the day before yesterday was a bit of the center and a bit of the left now, net of sensational twists and turns by the new secretary herself, seems to be suited to embody the backbone of the “new” left and of the future – but perhaps never possible as now – new single party of the left.

An act of clarity with many internal consequences, with a diaspora that has been announced for some time but which will necessarily need time to become significant, and above all – an undervalued aspect – external consequences starting with a stiffening in the confrontation between the majority and the opposition to the Government of Giorgia Meloni as evidenced by the words of the Premier herself: “I expect a very tough opposition”. But there is much more.

There turn left at the “new” PD it will impose a clarification first of all at the centre: in that third pole which is struggling to be born. An inevitable clarification on the meaning of “center pole” still very smoky and above all very unclear given that the “center of Carlo Calenda” appears very different, and it could not be otherwise if only for the political culture of the two interpreters, from “center of Matteo Renzi”. Two worlds, two histories, two sensitivities and two political cultures that must – under penalty of irrelevance – find a synthesis in an incisive and captivating common political proposal of which the single party is only the epilogue, the landing place, the concretization and not , as it seems to most, the beginning.

