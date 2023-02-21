Retraction was lower than expected by the government, which had spoken, in September, of a drop of 2.9%

the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of Russia fell 2.1% in 2022 in the annual comparison, according to data released on Monday (20.Feb.2023) by the Rosstat, Russian government statistics bureau.

The results indicate that the Russian economy responded better than expected to Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Ministry of Economic Development said in September that GDP should contract by 2. 9%. The Central Bank of Russia estimated a drop of close to 3%.

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) had said, in January, to expect “a more moderate economic contraction” of Russia in 2022 compared to previously projected. The fund had spoken of a fall of 3.4%. It later revised the percentage to a 2.2% contraction. For 2023, the IMF speaks of “slightly positive growth”.

Rosstat stated that the 2022 downturn was affected by “reduction of the value added physical volume index” in the following industries:

wholesale and retail trade;

water supply,

water drain,

organization of waste collection and disposal, pollution disposal activities;

manufacturing industries;

transport and storage.

Other sectors – such as agriculture, hotels, communication and mining – saw revenue growth. According to the agency, Russian inflation in January stabilized close to 12%. Russia’s annual inflation rate was 11.9% in 2022.

In early February, the Central Bank of Russia said it expected the rate to fall to a range of 5% to 7% this year and 4% in 2024.

On February 10, the agency announced that would maintain the base interest rate at 7.5% per year. According to the Russian monetary authority, the “economic activity trends evolve better” than the previous forecast, from October last year.