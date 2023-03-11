There are games to play, others to win. Max Allegri often repeats it when he is about to face teams that on paper would seem affordable, but that must be beaten on the pitch and not with words. This Juve already has enough virtual, at the moment: starting from the 15-point deficient classification (due to the penalty it is now contesting) which it won on the pitch, ending with the squad which has never been complete since the beginning of the season. Of course, two days before the match against Sampdoria, the forced stoppage of Chiesa and Di Maria for just a few days seems like a godsend, considering that both should already be available for the return of Freiburg valid for the round of 16 of the Europa League . Things went worse for Alex Sandro, who will be back after the break.

TOWARDS SAMPDORIA

—

Stankovic’s Sampdoria is a modest team. But which has nothing more to lose, after the last internal draw with Salernitana with a bitter aftertaste. Allegri has to deal with the calendar and with the performance tables of each player: someone has to rest, but in this sense the coach can still draw from a fairly large squad. It could be an opportunity to let those who have played the most in recent weeks (such as Bremer and Danilo) take a breath and propose an entire defensive block made in Italy while remaining highly competitive: Perin in goal; Gatti, Bonucci and Rugani in defence. De Sciglio should be available again: possible relay with Cuadrado on the right wing. While Iling, out with Freiburg due to an inflammation of an old scar, is a candidate for a piece in the left-handed lane, as an alternative to Kostic. In between there could be a well-deserved rest for Rabiot, perhaps also for Locatelli (Theo’s new father). Fagioli, Paredes and Barrenechea are warming up, especially if Miretti is offered as a point guard behind Vlahovic. But even Soulé this time is in the running for a starting shirt in that area of ​​the pitch.