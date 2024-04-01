From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/04/2024 – 11:59

The Santos Port Authority (APS), the state-owned company responsible for the public infrastructure of the Port of Santos, announced, last Monday, the 25th, the opening of a public competition for 242 vacancies. Registration will be from April 1st to May 6th this year and salaries can reach R$8,100.

The majority of vacancies (149) are aimed at candidates with complete secondary education (normal and technical), 67 of which are for port guards. There is even a specific notice for these vacancies. Another 93 are for higher education, 32 of which are for Administration. There are vacancies reserved for PWD and black people.

Salaries range from R$2,883.55 (for secondary education positions) to R$R$8,116.76 for higher education positions with a 40-hour work week. Among the benefits are food vouchers worth R$ 1,334.95, health and private pension plans (both with 50% participation by the company), as well as daycare assistance for children up to six years old and for children with disabilities (without age limit).

The registration fee for the competition costs R$75 for secondary education places and R$95 for higher education places. There is an exemption for people from families registered with CadÚnico and bone marrow donors (both exemptions must be requested between April 1st and 2nd, exclusively).

The vacancies for the competition at the Port of Santos are as follows:

High School Vacancies: Port Guard (67), Port Technician – administrative assistant or port inspection (39), Electrician (12), Building Technician (10), Mechanic (8), Occupational Safety Technician (8), Designer (4) and Environmental Technician (1).

Higher education vacancies: Administration (32), Accounting (12), Systems analyst (11), Law (7), Oceanography (5), Biology (4), Journalist (3), Economist (4), Social worker (2 ), Statistics (2), Occupational Medicine (2), Pedagogy (2), Advertising (2), Environmental technologist (2), Foreign trade analyst (1), Occupational nursing (1) and Public relations (1) .

The complete notices are at Port of Santos website.

The competition is expected to take place on June 23rd this year.