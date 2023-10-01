Congress recognized the state’s state of public calamity on Thursday (September 28) after new rains hit the region

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), went on Saturday (September 30, 2023) to the show by Ivete Sangalo and British rock singer Rod Stewart, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP). The episode took place while Rio Grande do Sul is in a state of public calamity due to a cyclone that hit the region.

A video obtained by the Paulo Cappelli column, from Metropolises, shows Leite and her boyfriend, pediatrician Thalis Bolzan, during the event. In the recording, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul and his companion sing the song “Arerê” by the Bahian artist. Upon realizing that they are being recorded, Bolzan shows discomfort when looking at the person taking the video, who was not identified.

O Power360 looked for the Eduardo Leite’s press office this Sunday (October 1, 2023) for question about the subject. Until the conclusion and publication of this text, no official position from the governor of Rio Grande do Sul had been received. When and if you wish to express your position, this post will be amended to include Leite’s statement regarding the case.

RAINS IN RS

On Thursday (September 28), the National Congress approved a measure that recognizes a state of public calamity in Rio Grande do Sul due to the intense rains that hit the State. The legislative decree was published in DOU (Official Gazette of the Union). Here’s the complete (PDF – 125 kB).

On the same date, First Lady Janja da Silva flew over the areas hit by the extratropical cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul. She traveled to the state along with a delegation of ministers to discuss actions for the reconstruction of the region.

A day earlier, on Wednesday (September 27), Eduardo Leite said that the meteorological forecasts for the State indicate more rain for the next 3 months. He met with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and asked the federal government to prioritize actions in the State.

According to information from balance of Civil Defense, the disaster caused 50 deaths by 12pm on Wednesday (September 27th). Furthermore, last week’s rains (September 21st to 28th) left one person dead in the city of Barra do Ribeiro, 624 people homeless, 1,635 displaced and 47,904 affected directly or indirectly.