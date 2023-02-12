Turkey.- Elements of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), Navy and the Mexican Red Cross, honored Proteusthe rescue dog who died on the job in the disaster zone in Turkey due to the recent earthquakes.

With a roll call, and in the presence of the nine pairs of rescue dogs in Turkey, they paid tribute to the late Proteus, who died during the rescue mission.

Balam, Orly, Territorio, Simba, Barato, Balanceo, Bureta, Biosfera, Tardio, Kiara and Teología, Proteo’s canine companions, met with their trainers and the Mexican team for the tribute that had some words of recognition for the four-year-old hero patas, who was buried in Turkey.

“Today we gather to thank Proteo, a search and rescue service dog of the Mexican Army who unfortunately died on this mission. We are aware of all his effort and all his sacrifice and we want to thank him with this ceremony for his services, ”said a participant in the act.

Proteus dies

Proteusone of the Mexican rescue dogs, died early this Sunday in his search for people after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey.

The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) regretted the death of the dog and thanked him for his heroic work in Turkey.

“The members of the Mexican Army and Air Force deeply regret the loss of our great companion the dog: ‘Proteo’.

“You fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican Delegation in the Search and Rescue of our brothers in Turkey. Thank you for your heroic work!” reported Sedena.

For his part, soldier Villeda -one of the Mexican rescue elements in Turkey- shared that “Proteo” was a hard-working dog who never gave up and hopes that Mexico will never forget him.

We recommend you read:

Mexico will lead movement to defend Cuba’s sovereignty: AMLO

Marcelo Ebrard rules out tensions with the USA before AMLO’s movement in favor of Cuba

Samuel García reveals that there are deputies who “don’t even peel”

“I want to tell you that I am proud of you because you were always a strong dog, a hard-working dog that never gave up. Now I just have to thank you for bringing me here, unfortunately you will not be able to get there with me, I will always remember you.

“All of Mexico I hope they always remember you and never forget you, one day we will see each other again,” Villeda said in a TikTok video.