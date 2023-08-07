Eight months after its premiere, the ‘Reacción en cadena’ contest, from Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m., has established itself on Telecinco in the afternoon as one of the most competitive formats on the channel. At the helm is Ion Aramendi (46 years old, San Sebastián), who has already become one of Mediaset’s most popular professionals and presenters. In addition to the daily contest, he will lead the debates of the new edition of ‘Big Brother VIP’ starting in September.

-To what do you attribute the fact that the contest has established itself among the spectators?

-I think it’s a very cool program. It is complementary and there is space for everyone, although it is true that it is a complicated strip, but the format is worth it. At the beginning he always asked that ‘Chain Reaction’, which was a daily contest, had to make its way little by little. I am super grateful for the patience you are having.

-What goal is still pending to achieve with ‘Chain Reaction’?

-The audience. We would like to gradually conquer more. The format is becoming more popular. All the messages I receive from people on the street, from the families who stop me, tell me that it is a very familiar game. I have also been told that it is a program used by speech therapists because the games are very stimulating for children who have difficulties learning and understanding language.

-Is patience important on television?

-It’s fundamental. Despite the fact that we tend to think that speed is what is popular on television, slow consumption is what really takes hold: little by little you grow, tenth by tenth. This happens in most products. I had an old boss who said ‘you put a monkey milking a tambourine every day at the same time and in the end it will have an audience’. I want to think that we are more than a monkey giving milk to a tambourine (laughs), but it is true that that necessary patience has been lost, especially for a daily format, which has to be little by little.

-Something similar happened with ‘El cazador’, where patience was the key to success.

I spent two years on TVE struggling with the audience and climbing from tenth to tenth. In the end we managed to gain three points from what we originally had. That was because of the patience that the chain had and in the end, if the product is good, things take hold and skyrocket. In ‘Chain Reaction’ we go even faster than in ‘The Hunter’.

-How is your relationship with Roberto Leal, your competitor in ‘Pasapalabra’?

-With Roberto I take me to the movies, he is a fantastic guy. He is an extraordinary professional and a wonderful human being. From the beginning he always understood that we deserved our place and that we shared stripes. We are partners and in the end that is what is important, just like with the family of ‘El Cazador’, with whom I have a fantastic relationship. I wish that everyone does well and that they leave me a place.

-He has been at Mediaset for more than a year and has become an essential. What balance do you make of his return to the chain?

-As much as essential, I feel like a worker and I am satisfied with my landing at Mediaset. This house gave me the opportunity to make a screen for the first time and that is not forgotten. I left with a strange feeling, as if thinking that it wasn’t the last time I was going to be on Telecinco. And also being the presenter of ‘Survivientes’ on Sundays is a great gift, because when I looked at Jordi González or Sandra Barneda as a collaborator, I always said how cool it would be to be there. Fulfilling a dream is milk.

How do you balance so much work with your personal life?

-As I always say, thanks to the generosity of my wife, it is true that she is now immersed in another project, and now our reconciliation is becoming even more complicated. Fortunately I have the help of my parents and my in-laws, otherwise it would be very complicated. Family help is very important, but above all the generosity of María always. I also try to be at home even more as much as I can, so that she can also give time to her things and her projects.