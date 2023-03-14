The environment of high interest rates in the Brazilian economy, with the Selic rate at 13.75% a year, and the growing wave of withdrawals from savings accounts led private banks to raise the rate on real estate financing in recent weeks. The painting turned on the warning signal for real estate developers, who expect more difficulty for sales from now on, with buyers more frightened by the cost of credit.

The average interest rate on real estate loans reached the two-digit range in the second half of last year – something not seen since 2016 – and continues to increase this year. Data from the Central Bank show that this rate hit an average of 10.74% per year in January. The level is considerably higher than that recorded in the same months of 2021 and 2022, when they were at 6.98% and 9.41%, respectively.

More expensive credit scares away potential property buyers – not least because this is, in general, a very long-term financing. With that, the construction sector starts to turn on the warning signal. The expectation is that real estate sales, mainly of medium and high standards, will take longer this year, said the president of the Real Estate Industry Commission of the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC), Celso Petrucci. “We will have a more difficult funding scenario in 2023.”

The picture at the end of last year already indicated that the sector would enter 2023 in a slowdown. According to CBIC research, property launches in the country in the fourth quarter dropped by 23.1% compared to the same period in 2021, going to 80,198 units. In the accumulated of 2022, launches retreated 8.6% compared to 2021, to 295,447 units.

In turn, property sales dropped 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, to 74,119 units. In the accumulated result for the year, property sales in the country decreased by 3.2%, to 314,305 units.

Selic effect

In February, the three largest private banks in the country – Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco and Santander – increased rates by approximately 0.5 percentage points, while Caixa Econômica Federal (market leader) and Banco do Brasil (with a small market share) maintained values ​​unchanged since the beginning of the second half of last year. “All banks had to end up changing rates or will change. We made a very recent movement for all segments”, said Itaú Unibanco’s director of real estate credit, Thales Ferreira Silva.

The main reason for this movement is the trajectory of the Selic rate. But another important point is the increase in the sources of funds that banks use to grant loans. The most common is savings, which has seen a wave of withdrawals. Since last year, the bank has already lost R$ 100 billion. At the same time, the sector comes from two years of heated demand. Financing was a record in 2021 (R$ 205 billion) and had the second best mark in history in 2022 (R$ 179 billion). That is, consuming the resources of the passbooks.

In order not to stop lending, banks began to seek money from other sources in the real estate sector, such as letters of credit (LCI and LIG) and certificates of receivables (CRI). These sources, however, are more expensive.

With this scenario, specialists even recommend postponing the purchase for some time if the consumer can wait. “As real estate financing is of high value, any drop of half a percentage point in the interest rate has a very large impact on the value of the installment and on the total disbursed”, says Miguel Ribeiro de Oliveira, executive director of the National Association of Finance Executives , Administration and Accounting (Anefac).

In a real estate loan of BRL 500,000, for example, contracted for a period of 30 years, the savings can reach 6%, or about BRL 70,000 at the end of the period, if the interest rate on the mortgage loan drops just one percentage point, calculates the economist. A loan with interest at 10% per year would cost R$ 1,221,966.17, while another with interest at 9% per year would cost R$ 1,150,460.92.

In addition to high rates, he points out other factors that should be considered before taking out a loan. One of them is that the contracted rate is maintained from the beginning to the end of the financing, even if there are reductions in market interest over the period. Therefore, the risk is high of closing a contract when rates are at their peak, as they are today. In addition, he says, right now there is an environment of great uncertainty ahead.

Developers submit a request to the BC for the release of more credit

The Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc) forwarded to the Central Bank (BC) a proposal for a 5% reduction in the bank reserve requirement. The objective is to direct this money to supply real estate financing and encourage a possible reduction in interest rates.

The measure, if confirmed, would represent an injection of R$ 38 billion in resources into the real estate market, said the president of Abrainc, Luiz França. “With that, the pressure on the rate would no longer exist, as there would be funding available to banks to make the same volume of funding as last year,” he said.

According to BC rules, 65% of savings account resources go to mortgages, while 20% are kept as a liquidity cushion in the form of compulsory deposits; the other 15% are free to use by institutions.

“With the release of these BRL 38 billion, banks will have funding (resources) to reach the same volume of financing as last year. There is a funding exemption. By logic, banks should return to the same rate as last year”, said França. In 2022, real estate credit reached BRL 179 billion. For this year, the forecast is for a drop to R$ 156 billion.

One detail of the proposal is that this easing of the reserve requirement be used to finance only new properties, excluding used ones. “It is in the new properties that the generation of jobs is, and the economy moves”, he said. According to França, the R$38 billion could translate into 160,000 apartments, 900,000 jobs and R$10 billion in taxes. Abrainc’s proposal was delivered last week to the Central Bank, which was left to evaluate.

França stated that property sales are normal at the start of the year. Abrainc will release its annual sales balance next week. The most recent data from the association shows that in the moving quarter ended in November (accumulated data for September, October and November) of 2022, launches dropped 9.1% compared to the same period of 2021, standing at 40,757 units. In turn, net sales grew 13.3% to 33,435 units. The numbers are based on the results of 18 of the largest developers in the country associated with Abrainc. (CONTRIBUTED BY MÁRCIA DE CHIARA)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.