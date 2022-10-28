rain of complaintsThe concert by the British rock band Placebo in the Ziggo Dome has caused a torrent of complaints on social media. Visitors complain a lot about the roaring sound and say they left with ringing ears. The Ziggo Dome regrets the large number of complaints, but emphasizes that the concert has remained below the sound standard.

It is extremely unusual for the Ziggo Dome to be inundated with complaints about poor sound. The Amsterdam pop hall enjoys an unfailing reputation in our country and beyond when it comes to acoustics and sound. But the comments on Facebook and Twitter are of a very different nature after the Placebo concert. A few even claim to have left early because a wall of sound allegedly passed through the hall.

“In our profession, people were very hands-on,” 33-year-old Johan from Werkendam, Brabant, told this site. ,,We sat at the front right of the stage, near one of the large speakers. We already noticed that something was wrong with the support act. A huge thump of sound rippled through the hall. It was pruning and pruning hard. We had to shout into each other’s ears to be able to hear each other. That’s really not normal. Unbelievable for a venue like the Ziggo Dome. Friends of mine left halfway through the set.”

'The public was completely paralyzed', writes visitor Johan Lemmers on Twitter. 'Ridiculous amount of bass, and way too loud. Bad performance.' According to fellow fan Patrick Leijen, the sound engineer had 'a total off day'. 'The sound was way too loud and the vocals were unintelligible. Not used to the Ziggo Dome.'

Jet fighter

Another visitor, Steven, pulled out an app during the concert that measures the number of decibels. According to him, there were peaks of 114 decibels, comparable to a low-flying jet fighter. ‘What a ridiculously loud volume. Not normal. I left after half an hour, because I couldn’t keep up’, writes Steven, who says he is a seasoned concertgoer.

Placebo’s guitar violence caused squeaky ears among many visitors. “Even with earplugs in I have a buzz the next morning,” someone wrote. ‘With Alpine earplugs tortured by the ridiculously loud noise’, another visitor bellows. “Sound was really that bad. Impossible. My insides are firmly massaged by the much too loud bass tones. Guitars far too shrill,” another wrote. Visitor Kosta Iconomou summarizes the complaints of all visitors: ‘Unfortunately, the entire concert sounded like one massive wall of sound. Shame about an unquestionably good concert. It just didn’t come across at all.’



Below the noise standard

Due to the many reactions, the Ziggo Dome felt compelled to respond on social media. ‘The Ziggo Dome is only the lessor of the hall. We do not organize/produce the events. An artist brings his own sound and sound engineers. So we find it annoying to read but unfortunately it is not something we can influence.’ See also Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman on the United States Supreme Court

The sound is monitored at all events in the Ziggo Dome and the hall ensures that they remain below the set noise standard of 103 decibels. ‘That was also the case at the Placebo concert and it turned out that it was below the standard,’ says the Ziggo Dome. ‘We advise all our visitors and crew who are exposed to higher noise levels to use earplugs.’



Discussion about sound

There is currently a discussion within politics to lower the noise at festivals, concerts and catering in order to better protect visitors against hearing damage. The Health Council will issue a crucial advice on this at the end of November. State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health) will introduce additional measures on the basis of that advice. The Ziggo Dome follows the discussion closely. “If the ministry and the collaborating parties decide to lower the standard, we will of course impose this on all our tenants,” the audience wrote on Twitter.

Acoustic Events, known to the general public for the advice in TV programs The driving judge and permanent partner of concert organizer Mojo, has been annoyed in recent months by the ongoing discussion about lowering the sound standard. ,,There are many parties in the media who shout all kinds of things but have no knowledge of the facts," said Peter van der Geer to this site. "It's all well-intentioned, but we see a lot of screaming without scientific support. Here and there there is talk of 103 decibels, with peaks above, but in general the standard of 100 decibels is already adhered to, which doctors are now arguing for."

Audiologists and ENT doctors, on the other hand, do attach great value to the WHO report, such as the royally awarded audiologist Jan de Laat. “It’s time to ban loud noises from our lives,” he says. “Music can be so fantastically beautiful, as long as it’s not rock hard. As far as I’m concerned, it can safely reach 100 decibels, but now there are peaks to 110 or sometimes 120 dB and then earplugs, which you have to use at 100 dB, no longer help. That is simply not possible.”





