The greater perception of the risk of default on receiving rent should bring to light more cases of indisposition among commercial property owners and tenants, mainly retail companies. Real estate fund managers, analysts and lawyers predict that there will be a tightening of overdue collections from now on, including even “lightning eviction processes” – in which the owner demands the immediate vacancy of the property because of a small delay in payment of rent.

The heavier climate began to be felt on Tuesday, 14, when the real estate fund Vinci Logística filed an eviction action against Tok&Stok after the retailer failed to pay the rent due earlier this month.

Another situation of friction in the market became public this Friday, the 17th, with the real estate investment fund Brasil Varejo announcing that it had not received the rent for Loja Marisa, which expires this month. Rio Bravo, administrator of the fund, informed that it is seeking “all appropriate measures for collection”.

“The growing number of large retailers going into financial stress raises a yellow flag for companies present in this ecosystem,” said real estate market analysts Bruno Mendonça and Pedro Lobato, in a report by Bradesco BBI.

‘Preventive action’

Concerns increased after the accounting breach at Americanas and the multiplication of cases of companies that have summoned creditors to renegotiate the payment of debts, such as Marisa and Tok&Stok. According to a real estate fund manager who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Americanas episode “precipitated preventive actions in the market”.

The eviction request moved by Vinci, for example, had this tone. There is a concern that Tok&Stok will go to an eventual judicial recovery. When this type of situation occurs, debts are frozen and eviction is prevented until the company presents a payment plan, leaving homeowners and other creditors on hold. A few days ago, Americanas warned mall owners that it would no longer pay late rents because its request for judicial recovery was granted.

According to another fund manager who asked not to be named, Vinci’s move was a precaution in anticipation of a possible bankruptcy. He stated that “it is not normal” to file an eviction request in the same month as non-payment, “including because the month has not even ended”.

Risk

Bradesco BBI analysts noted that the risk is greater for companies in the logistics warehouse segment, which are widely used as storage and distribution centers for goods. In this branch, it is common to have properties occupied by only one tenant, which generates a more concentrated risk for their owners.

In the case of Vinci, for example, Tok&stok represents approximately 14% of the fund’s total income. At the bottom of Rio Bravo, the impact is striking, as Marisa accounts for 81.5% of revenue.

In the mall sector, the risk is more diluted. Just think that each shopping center comprises 100 to 200 stores, thus spreading rent receipts across multiple tenants, analysts reasoned.

Another balancing point is that shopping mall chains also depend on large retailers to attract consumers, which inhibits immediate eviction processes. The most common is to trade before reaching the extreme.

No legal restrictions

Legally, there are no barriers to the entry of lightning eviction actions. “With one day of delay in paying the rent or bills provided for in the lease contract, such as condominium, IPTU, electricity, water and gas, the owner can already ask for eviction”, explained lawyer Carlos Ferrari, partner of the NFA office, operating in the real estate sector.

The most common is this type of process to be filed after at least one month of default and negotiation attempt. But when these actions are accelerated, it is because there is a feeling that the tenant will not be able to honor the payments, added Ferrari.

For lawyer Olivar Vitale, partner at the VBD office and consultant for the Union of Real Estate Purchase, Sale and Administration Companies – São Paulo (Secovi-SP), new clashes should arise in the coming weeks. “The Americanas case has made creditors and landlords less patient,” he said.

He said, however, that the process of eviction for default need not be the end of the line for the lease agreement. “It is enough for the tenant, in court, to pay what he owes and prevent the eviction because there is, in principle, an absolute default, with no return”, said the lawyer.

Brasil Varejo says Marisa delayed rent

The real estate investment fund Brasil Varejo, managed by Rio Bravo, communicated that it did not receive the rent from Lojas Marisa for the month of January and due in February.

The retailer is the main tenant, accounting for 81.5% of the real estate revenue calculated by the fund. Default represents a negative impact of approximately BRL 5.95 per share, according to the fund’s statement. Rio Bravo reported that it is seeking “all appropriate measures for collection, preservation of the rights and interests of the fund and its shareholders, as well as regularizing the arrears of the lessee as soon as possible”.

Difficulty

Struggling to grow, Marisa has been undergoing restructuring processes at least since 2017. The company saw the number of employees decrease, while making millionaire capital increases. It also hired consultants to reorganize its operation and even to try to find a buyer for the business – or part of it. In this back-and-forth, the apparel chain is struggling to hire—and retain—top executives and board members. At B3, its shares had fallen 42% until the 13th of this month with the news that it will need to restructure the debt, which today is around R$ 600 million.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.