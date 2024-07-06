On a sizzling football evening in the Olympiastadion in Berlin, the Dutch team was passive and vulnerable for a long time. But a strong phase halfway through the second half, ensured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over tournament surprise Turkey. For the first time since 2004, the Dutch team is in the semi-finals of the European Championship. On Wednesday evening, they will play in Dortmund against England, who defeated Switzerland after a penalty shootout.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waved to the red-and-white crowd from the grandstand twenty minutes before kick-off. Cameras were clicking everywhere. He cancelled a visit to Azerbaijan – officially to support the team. But the wolf salute debate – Turkish defender Merih Demiral was suspended for making the controversial gesture in the round of 16 against Austria – is said to be the main reason.

The run-up to this quarter-final in the German capital feels like a national celebration for the Turks. With at least 250,000 migrants of Turkish origin, Berlin has the largest Turkish community outside Turkey. Both in the city and in the stadium, fans show the wolf salute – the team and supporters feel that they have been wronged by the suspension. A hellish whistle concert sounds when the Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk enters the field for the warm-up at a quarter past eight.

Sloppy first half

The Netherlands open strongly, against the dancing and partying crowd. After a minute, a red burning torch lands on the cinder track in the stadium, just before Depay slides away from a big chance. The Netherlands gets a surprising amount of space. The Italian coach of Turkey, Vincenzo Montella, gives all kinds of instructions – with the help of an interpreter, he does not speak Turkish.

The Dutch make moderate use of it. It is sloppy, as soon as the attackers get the ball, it goes wrong. Xavi Simons has a hard time, just like left winger Cody Gakpo, who gets stuck several times. Gradually, Turkey gets a better grip on the Netherlands, by playing more compactly at the back. And it breaks out more and more often and more dangerously, after about twenty minutes.

The build-up to the opening goal says a lot about the sloppiness that creeps in at Oranje. First it is Tijjani Reijnders who unnecessarily loses the ball in midfield, whereupon national coach Ronald Koeman turns around angrily to his dug-out. Virgil van Dijk meanwhile has to do everything in his power to keep Baris Alper Yilmaz from scoring. The mistakes at the Netherlands give Turkey extra fuel.

A little later, Stefan de Vrij nonchalantly defends out, via a pass intended for attacker Steven Bergwijn. He does not count on that, loses the duel, whereupon Turkey can immediately take over. Shortly afterwards, right back Dumfries unnecessarily gives away a corner, he was under the impression that it would be a back ball for the Netherlands.

The corner is cleared at first, but the great Turkish promise Arda Güler (19) then turns the ball in again with his right foot. Perfectly tailored for three tall Turkish players at the far post, Reijnders and Bergwijn can only watch. Samet Akaydin jumps above everyone, nods in with a hard header: 1-0.

The Turks look unyielding, throwing themselves at everything, including left back Ferdi Kadioglu, born in Arnhem. But they also seem to waste a lot of energy early on, in a sport that is about two halves.

Emergency scenario Weghorst

Already at half-time Koeman resorts to his emergency scenario. Pinch-hitter Wout Weghorst comes in for the disappointing Bergwijn. Weghorst must provide more punch, because the Netherlands are powerless in attack against the strong Turkish man-to-man defence.

The Netherlands increases the pressure. The longer the ball is in possession, the louder the whistles of the Turkish fans sound. But initially it does not lead to any great chances. A beautiful free kick by Güler, with a sharp curve, ends up on the post. And lying on the ground, Weghorst prevents Kaan Ayhan from making it 2-0 from a rebound with an extreme effort.

A little later, Weghorst himself comes close to a goal, which just goes wide via the goalkeeper. From the corner that follows, Depay combines briefly with Schouten. Depay gives from the right, his best cross so far at this European Championship. Defender De Vrij heads it in flawlessly, far from the goal, completely free, hard to the ground: 1-1.

The Netherlands immediately tries to press on. High up on the pitch, Schouten wins a header, Simons opens up to the right on Dumfries. He delivers a good, tight cross, cutting through the penalty area, to left winger Gakpo. He manages to fumble the ball in, in a kind of tango with opponent Mert Müldür. According to UEFA after the match, the latter scores an own goal: 2-1 for the Netherlands.

Within six minutes, the Dutch team managed to turn the game around. Koeman threw his hands high in the air, and soon after, they disappeared back into his pockets. Meanwhile, a Turkish player pulled a shirt over his head. Suddenly, the sections with Turkish fans became quiet.

Most exciting part of the match

But then the most exciting period is yet to begin. With a block, substitute Micky van de Ven prevents Zeki Çelik from shooting into an open goal and thus equalizing. Gakpo breaks out a little later, can make the decision, but shoots on the knees of goalkeeper Mert Günok. The game continues to ebb and flow – almost every attack ends in a chance.

The save of the evening is made by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, one of the youngest and at the same time calmest Oranje players on a wild football evening. When extra time is already running, a stray ball lands on the right knee of Semih Kiliçsoy. With a fantastic reflex, Verbruggen dives to the right just in time.

He screams it out, from the relief. The two reserve goalkeepers, Justin Bijlow and Mark Flekken, are the first to run towards Verbruggen after the final whistle.